Palestinian Athlete Dreams of Freedom After World Athletics Championship

Mohammed Dwedar, the sole Palestinian athlete competing at the World Athletics Championship, spoke about his aspirations for freedom and the challenges he faces as an athlete from Palestine.

Mohammed Dwedar , the sole Palestinian athlete competing at the World Athletics Championship , expressed his desire for worldwide freedom after participating in the 800m heat yesterday. Interviewed by Irish freelance journalist Cathal Dennehy in Tokyo, Dwedar highlighted the immense significance of representing Palestine on the world stage. He candidly described the challenges of training in Palestine , stating that it was 'very difficult'.

Dwedar, residing in Jericho in the West Bank, finished eighth in his 800m heat, recording a time of 1.53.63.In the two months leading up to the championships in Tokyo, Dwedar honed his skills on a track in Germany. However, for most of the year, the Palestinian athlete trained on the streets of Jericho, diligently preparing for this international event. Despite placing last in his heat, Dwedar remains optimistic about his potential to secure a medal for Palestine in the future. 'I can improve, I can do it – I can get a medal for Palestine,' he stated confidently. Dwedar used the platform to make a heartfelt appeal to the world, urging for humanity towards Palestinians. 'I need to send a message to the world – children in Palestine, we have a lot of dreams,' he shared. 'My dream is for us to be free, for all people to be free.' Last year, Dwedar was among the four Palestinian athletes who competed in the Olympics in Paris. This year's race coincided with the release of a UN commission of inquiry report which concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The commission determined that Israeli authorities and forces had, since October 2023, carried out 'four of the five genocidal acts' listed in the 1948 Genocide Convention. Nearly two years into the siege, bombardment, and invasion of the Gaza Strip, Israel's military actions have resulted in the deaths of almost 65,000 people





