Palestinian deaths in region surpass previous 17 years combined, with children making up growing share of toll

A new data analysis by the UN shows that more Palestinians have been killed in the region since 2023 than in the previous 17 years combined. Over the past two decades, more than one in five of the 2,280 Palestinians killed have been children. In Gaza, at least 72,991 people have been killed – including more than 21,000 children – and 173,212 injured by Israeli attacks since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7th, 2023. At least 981 of those were killed since the ceasefire last October. The Israeli government agency which oversees the West Bank, Co-ordination of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat), directed a request for comment to the Israeli military, which said its mission in the West Bank – which it called by the biblical name Judea and Samaria – is ‘to safeguard the security of all residents ... Palestinians and Israelis alike’. It added: ‘In situations where there is suspicion that troops did not adhere to IDF orders, the incidents are thoroughly examined, and in appropriate cases disciplinary measures are taken by commanders or a criminal investigation is opened ... When troops encounter cases of law violations by Israeli civilians, including violent incidents or incidents directed against Palestinians or their property, the troops are required to act to stop the violation.’ On Wednesday, Amnesty International released a report saying that there has been a ‘significant escalation’ in Israeli ‘annexation measures’.

More Palestinians killed in region since 2023 than in previous 17 years combined, with children making up growing share of toll, UN data shows. Over the past two decades, more than one in five of the 2,280 Palestinians killed have been children, Oxfam says.

In the full period measured, between 2006 and the end of 2025, 129 Israeli settlers were killed, including 22 children, Oxfam says. In Gaza, at least 72,991 people have been killed – including more than 21,000 children – and 173,212 injured by Israeli attacks since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7th, 2023, according to Gazan authorities. At least 981 of those were killed since the ceasefire last October, they say.

The figures do not include people who died of indirect causes. According to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), another 56 Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank between January and early June this year, including 13 children and two women. On June 5th, a seven-month-old baby was shot dead by an Israeli soldier, while his mother was badly injured.

Israeli settlers attacking two men who were harvesting their olive trees in Huwara in the West Bank, last October. The Israeli government agency which oversees the West Bank, Co-ordination of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat), directed a request for comment to the Israeli military, which said its mission in the West Bank – which it called by the biblical name Judea and Samaria – is ‘to safeguard the security of all residents ... Palestinians and Israelis alike’.

It added: ‘In situations where there is suspicion that troops did not adhere to IDF orders, the incidents are thoroughly examined, and in appropriate cases disciplinary measures are taken by commanders or a criminal investigation is opened ... When troops encounter cases of law violations by Israeli civilians, including violent incidents or incidents directed against Palestinians or their property, the troops are required to act to stop the violation.

’ On Wednesday, Amnesty International released a report saying that there has been a ‘significant escalation’ in Israeli ‘annexation measures’





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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