Palestinian Man in Ireland Appeals for Help to Save Family in Gaza

A Palestinian man who fled Gaza to Ireland is urgently fundraising to provide essential aid to his family, including his parents and siblings, who are trapped and struggling to survive amidst the ongoing conflict. The funds will cover critical needs like food, water, shelter, and medical care.

Said Enaia, a 38-year-old Palestinian man who fled Gaza amidst the escalating conflict, is now desperately seeking assistance to save his remaining family members trapped in the war-torn region. Having found refuge in Ireland, Said is tirelessly working to raise funds and awareness for his parents, brother, his brother's family, and other relatives who are struggling to survive in the face of relentless bombardment and displacement.

The horticulturist recounts the devastation that has ravaged his homeland, emphasizing the immense loss of life and the daily struggles his family faces, including lack of access to basic necessities like food, water, shelter and medical care. The man stated he has lost multiple family members to the conflict and is determined to prevent further loss. Said arrived in Ireland in January 2024 after living in Bahrain when the initial Israeli bombs struck Gaza nearly two years ago. He is appealing to the public's generosity through fundraising efforts, focusing on providing essential support to his loved ones amidst the ongoing crisis. The war has destroyed their home and all their belongings, leaving them displaced and exposed to the harsh realities of conflict. His parents are aged 79 and he is worried about their well being.\The ongoing conflict, initiated by an attack by Hamas in October 2023, has resulted in the tragic loss of an estimated 65,000 lives, according to international figures. The Israeli response, which recently included an announcement of intent to conquer the entire Gaza Strip, has been met with widespread condemnation and accusations of genocide. Said's brother, Youssef, his wife Heba, and their young daughter Musk are among those currently at grave risk in Gaza. He explained that his family has lost everything, facing daily challenges of unstable shelter, scarcity of food, and a severe lack of access to healthcare. All funds raised will be directed towards covering essential needs such as food, clean water, shelter, and urgent medical expenses. Currently, approximately €100 has been collected towards a target of €13,000. Said has previously organized several successful fundraising campaigns, including one to rebuild their destroyed home in March 2024, which raised over €7,200, and another earlier this year that collected over €2,400 for essential survival items. He states that the funds raised will cover crucial survival needs, including food, clean water, shelter and urgent medical expenses for his parents and brother and his family. This includes their having been forced to flee their city and move south into the unknown.\Said's GoFundMe page, Support My Brother Youssef Enaia, highlights the dire situation faced by his family. His family has endured unimaginable hardship due to the ongoing war, being forced to flee repeatedly. They are now displaced and facing extreme uncertainty. The situation emphasizes the critical need for sustained humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire. The funds will directly support his family's survival, ensuring they have access to necessities like food, clean water, a safe place to stay and also crucial medical care. His family's situation is a grim reminder of the impact of war on innocent civilians and the urgent need for the international community to take action to protect the rights and safety of all people, particularly in conflict zones. Said's unwavering determination to support his family is a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. It underscores the importance of solidarity and compassion during times of crisis





