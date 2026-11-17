A Palestinian woman died after being shot by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, escalating tensions following recent settler home occupations near Jericho.

Yahya Mufreh, director of the emergency department at Jericho Government Hospital, confirmed that a Palestinian woman was killed and ten other individuals sustained injuries during a violent incident in the village of Duyuk al-Tahta.

The attack occurred west of the city of Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with officials attributing the gunfire to Israeli settlers residing in the region. The Palestinian official television network reported the casualty figures on Tuesday, marking a significant escalation in local hostilities.

Details Of The Shooting Incident

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Mufreh provided specific medical details to reporters, stating that the deceased elderly woman died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. This clinical confirmation from the Jericho Government Hospital aligns with broader reports from Palestinian sources regarding the severity of the injuries inflicted during the altercation. The incident has drawn immediate attention from local health officials who are managing the care of the remaining ten wounded victims.

Israeli Military Response And Timeline

The Israeli military stated that the violence was a direct response to an attack that took place on the outskirts of Jericho on Monday evening. According to the military, Palestinians drove a vehicle into an Israeli vehicle before exiting to attack its occupants with weapons. The military reported that rocks were subsequently thrown at the Israeli parties, prompting them to open fire to remove the perceived threat to their safety.

Conflicting Accounts Of Casualties

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While the Israeli military acknowledged that there were casualties on both sides, it did not provide further details or specify whether the woman killed by Palestinian officials was among those shot. This lack of specific confirmation creates a disparity between the two narratives, with Palestinian officials explicitly naming a female victim while the Israeli military maintains a broader, less specific account of the engagement. Both sides are currently operating under different definitions of the events that transpired during the confrontation.

Settler Presence And Regional Tensions

The latest reported violence emerges against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the area, driven largely by the arrival of a group of Israeli settlers who moved into Palestinian homes in the Jericho area in early November. This occupation has prevented some Palestinian residents from accessing their own properties, creating a volatile environment that raises fears of further settler attacks. The displacement of residents and the encroachment on private land have significantly contributed to the current climate of unrest in the West Bank.

The incident in Duyuk al-Tahta underscores the deepening humanitarian and security crisis in the region, as local communities grapple with the immediate aftermath of the shooting and the broader implications of settler expansion. With ten other individuals wounded, the community faces ongoing medical and psychological challenges, while political and military officials prepare for potential further escalations in the coming days.