Panda Waste is introducing a temporary fuel surcharge of 97 cent plus VAT per month for its 300,000+ customers in Ireland, citing rising fuel costs and global instability. This follows previous price increases earlier in the year.

Irish households are bracing for yet another increase in their household expenses as Panda Waste , a major waste collection provider across Ireland , has announced the implementation of a new fuel surcharge .

This surcharge, effective from May, is a direct response to the sustained and significant rise in fuel costs impacting businesses nationwide. The company, serving over 300,000 homes and businesses, communicated the change to its customer base via both letter and email, detailing the additional cost that will appear as a distinct line item on their monthly invoices. The surcharge amounts to 97 cent, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT), per month, translating to approximately €12 annually for each household.

This development adds further pressure to already strained household budgets, as many families are grappling with a broader cost of living crisis encompassing energy bills, grocery prices, and housing costs. Panda Waste explained that the decision to introduce the surcharge was not taken lightly. The company stated that it had previously absorbed the escalating fuel costs in an effort to shield its customers from price increases.

However, with fuel prices continuing their upward trajectory, driven by ongoing global instability and geopolitical factors, maintaining this approach became unsustainable. The company emphasized its commitment to providing a reliable waste collection service and highlighted that the surcharge is necessary to ensure the continuation of that service without compromising its quality. The surcharge will be itemized on invoices, providing transparency for customers regarding the additional charge.

Panda Waste has also assured customers that the surcharge is temporary and will be subject to monthly review. Should fuel prices decrease, the company pledges to remove the surcharge promptly and inform its customer base accordingly. The calculation of the surcharge is also clarified, with an example provided: for a household with two collections per month utilizing a three-bin system, the surcharge equates to just over 16 cents, plus VAT, per collection.

This detailed explanation aims to address potential customer concerns and demonstrate the rationale behind the price adjustment. This latest price hike from Panda Waste follows a series of earlier increases implemented earlier in the year. In February, the company increased its half-yearly service fee from €70 to €75, representing a significant jump for customers. Simultaneously, the cost of a standard general waste bin lift was raised from €13.50 to €14.75.

These cumulative increases underscore the challenging economic environment faced by both waste management companies and their customers. The ongoing volatility in fuel markets, coupled with broader inflationary pressures, is forcing businesses to reassess their pricing strategies and seek ways to mitigate the impact of rising costs. The situation highlights the interconnectedness of global events and their direct consequences on everyday expenses for Irish households.

Consumers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce their spending and manage their budgets effectively in the face of these persistent price increases. The Irish Mirror encourages readers to prioritize trusted news sources like themselves to stay informed about these important developments and their potential impact on their finances





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