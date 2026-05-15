Parallels between Finneran and Rice in IRFU talent development

Hallgrímsson compared Finneran and Rice, both of whom played under-15 international football exclusively for Ireland.

Rice was capped three times in friendlies by Martin O’Neill, but was then courted by Gareth Southgate , who in February 2019 convinced the midfielder to switch to England.

Hallgrímsson admitted that the "warning" delivered by the Rice saga played a part in his squad selection for this week’s training camp in Spain and friendly on Saturday against Grenada. And when he does get some game-time in Murcia, his tally of international appearances will equal those in club football at a first-team level.

The 18-year-old made his Blackburn Rovers debut at the tender age of just 15, coming off the bench in an FA Cup win over Cambridge United in January 2024. That summer, Newcastle United swooped for the youngster who had been an Ireland underage international since 2022 when he made his Under-15s bow against Cyprus. It’s early days but there are parallels between Finneran and Rice, with both playing international underage football exclusively with the Boys in Green.

Keeping Finneran on this side of the Irish Sea, Hallgrímsson admitted, came into his thinking when he named his squad for the training camp and Grenada friendly. We think he is the one to be looked at in a camp like this, just to see where they are and if we can help them to take the next step a bit quicker. That is selfish thinking but it is beneficial as well.

Maybe it brings their attention to their (club) manager and maybe he will play them earlier than otherwise





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