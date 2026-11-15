Paralympic Gold Medallist Ellen Keane Appeals for Help After Custom Bike Stolen in Dublin

Paralympic champion Ellen Keane is asking the public to help find her custom-made black bicycle, stolen from a bike rack in Ranelagh, Dublin, on Saturday.

Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane has made a public appeal for help after her custom-made bicycle was stolen from a bike rack in Ranelagh, Dublin, on Saturday. The retired swimmer shared the news on Instagram, saying she was really sad about the loss of the adapted bicycle, which she relies on because of her disability.

Keane, who won gold at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo and bronze at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, is asking anyone who sees the bicycle to get in touch with her directly. Her post made clear that the bike is not a typical model, and that its unique design is the reason it matters so much to her.

Also read Man pleads guilty to attempted murder over Stoneybatter slashing attacks

Why the Custom Bicycle Matters to Ellen Keane

Ellen Keane described the bicycle as a specially built machine designed around her body. She said it was custom made for her because she has one hand, and that every control needed to ride the bike is placed on the right-hand side.

According to Keane, the bike is matt black with purple pedals. The brakes, the gears and every other control needed to cycle are all positioned on the right, which is what makes the bicycle workable for her daily riding.

Advertisement

Keane, who is 31, was born without a left arm from below the elbow. She said she received the bicycle during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period when she was unable to swim, and it became an important part of her training and routine during that time.

Keane Credits the Bicycle With Her Tokyo Success

Keane went further in her post, stating that the bicycle was the reason she won her gold medal in Tokyo. She described the bike as a central part of her success rather than simply a means of transport.

Her appeal was framed with a light touch of humour, as she asked people who spot the bike in a second hand bike shop to let her know. The request suggests she believes the bicycle may be offered for resale rather than kept by the person who took it, although she did not state this outright.

Keane's swimming career also included two silver and two bronze medals at World Championship level. Her record shows a consistent presence at the top of her sport, which gives context to how much her equipment means to her competitive life.

Advertisement

Wider Public Profile and What Happens Next

Keane is widely known beyond the pool. She published a book in 2023 and works as a coach on the RTÉ television show Ireland's Fittest Family, roles that give her a large public audience for her appeal.

No recovery has been reported so far, and the appeal remains open to anyone who has information about the bicycle's whereabouts. Anyone who believes they have seen a matt black bicycle with purple pedals and right-hand controls is being encouraged to contact Ellen Keane through her public channels, as she asked in her Instagram post.