Parents and SNAs Express Concerns Over SNA Allocation Cuts

Parents and special needs assistants are protesting decisions to reduce SNA allocations to schools, citing concerns about the impact on children with additional needs and a perceived lack of consistency in the review process.

Parents and special needs assistants (SNAs) have voiced significant concerns and frustration following decisions to reduce SNA allocations to schools across the country. These concerns were brought to light through emails released under Freedom of Information, revealing a pattern of allocations being cut despite assurances of increased investment in special education .

One parent detailed how their child’s school was informed it would lose two mainstream SNA posts, a decision described as deeply distressing and not reflective of the children’s actual needs within the classroom. The parent emphasized the critical role SNAs play in supporting children with behavioral and emotional needs, arguing that removing this support would jeopardize the progress already made and place undue strain on both the child and school staff.

The parent also highlighted a worrying trend of SNA support appearing to be primarily allocated to children with very specific needs – toileting, acute medical conditions, or profound physical disabilities – while overlooking the genuine and ongoing care needs of other children who, while not meeting strict thresholds, still require consistent support to access education safely and meaningfully. This narrow classification approach was strongly criticized, with the parent asserting that children’s needs are diverse and should not be subject to rigid categorization.

Another parent, whose child is non-verbal and autistic, shared their firsthand experience of how essential SNA support is in fostering a safe, understanding, and confident learning environment. The decision to reduce SNA support was deemed particularly difficult to comprehend given the government’s announcement of funding for 1,600 additional SNAs in the 2025 budget. The parent questioned how such a reduction could occur at a time when national investment in special education was supposedly increasing.

The frustration extends beyond individual cases, with numerous schools reporting reduced allocations after contacting the Department of Education. A school, initially guaranteed the maintenance of three SNA posts following a review in May 2025, found itself losing one post after a subsequent review in November, despite increased enrollment numbers and an application for additional support. This experience underscores a perceived inconsistency in the review process and a lack of responsiveness to the evolving needs of schools and their students.

The concerns raised also touch upon the evolving role of the SNA, with a new circular expected to provide a detailed description of their duties and responsibilities before the end of June. However, parents fear that a redefined role may not adequately address the diverse and complex needs of children in mainstream settings.

The situation has prompted calls for greater clarity from the government regarding the criteria used for SNA allocation and a more holistic approach that considers the lived realities of children with additional needs. The parents are advocating for a system that recognizes the importance of individualized support and avoids the pitfalls of rigid categorization.

They believe that adequate SNA support is not merely a matter of resource allocation but a fundamental requirement for ensuring inclusive and equitable access to education for all children. The Department of Education has responded by stating that special education funding is at a record high and will bring the total number of SNAs in schools to almost 25,000, representing a 45 percent increase since 2020.

They also confirmed that a comprehensive review of the SNA role has been conducted, involving engagement with various stakeholders. While acknowledging the concerns raised, the department maintains that the review process is intended to ensure resources are allocated appropriately. In response to the specific cases highlighted, replies sent to the parents confirmed that the reviews were paused pending further consideration.

However, this temporary pause has done little to alleviate the anxieties of parents who fear the long-term consequences of reduced SNA support for their children. The ongoing debate underscores the challenges of balancing budgetary constraints with the imperative of providing adequate support for students with additional needs. The parents and SNAs involved are determined to continue advocating for a system that prioritizes the well-being and educational success of all children, regardless of their individual challenges.

They emphasize the need for a collaborative approach that involves parents, educators, and policymakers in shaping a more inclusive and equitable education system. The situation highlights the importance of recognizing the invaluable contribution of SNAs and ensuring they are equipped to meet the diverse needs of students in mainstream classrooms





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snas Special Education Education Funding Inclusion Additional Needs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin city needs more terraces and pedestrianised streetsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Comedian Killian Sundermann: ‘My parents let me wear a jean jacket for my Confirmation because I was into rock’n’roll’Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Final countdown: Exam survival guide for Junior and Leaving Cert students (and parents)Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Garda rushed to hospital after being hit by e-bike as horrified parents and children look onThe garda, who was on patrol in the area and seeking out youngsters on scramblers and e-bikes, was injured when he and colleagues approached teens in the Hartstown Park area at around 5pm on Sunday.

Read more »

Grace Lynch's Parents Targeted by Online Trolls with Intimidating PostsHeartbroken parents of teen killed by scrambler face online harassment, including fake images and false claims, while calling for stronger laws and Garda powers.

Read more »

Wu Yize Honours Parents in Emotional World Snooker Championship VictoryWu Yize became the World Snooker Champion after a thrilling 18-17 victory over Shaun Murphy, dedicating his win to his parents and acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his career. The 22-year-old is the second-youngest champion ever and the second consecutive Chinese victor.

Read more »