Parents Seek Stem Cell Therapy in Mexico for Twin Son with Hydrocephalus and Epilepsy

A Liverpool family raises funds for experimental stem cell treatment in Mexico for their twin son Eliseo, who suffers from hydrocephalus, brain cysts, infantile spasms, and developmental delays, hoping to improve his quality of life and brain function.

Shauna O'Reilly gave birth to twins Eliseo and Luca on December 9, 2024, at 28 weeks gestation when she went for a scan and realized she was in labor.

Eliseo was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition where fluid builds up in the brain increasing pressure on brain tissue, resulting in congenital issues and infections. He has large cysts on his brain, has experienced several brain bleeds, and has spent months in hospital.

Additionally, Eliseo was diagnosed with infantile spasms, a rare and severe form of epilepsy also known as West Syndrome. Shunts have been implanted to redirect fluids and manage the hydrocephalus. The family, living in Liverpool, has been fundraising to take Eliseo to Mexico for stem cell therapy. Speaking from Mexico, Shauna explained the treatment plan: He will receive stem cells via IV and intranasally because traditional spinal administration is not possible due to his hydrocephalus.

This method aims to deliver cells to the brain more quickly. She expressed both anxiety and hope, having seen positive outcomes in similar cases. The treatment requires multiple sessions; they hope for at least three or four depending on donations. They have also started private physiotherapy, which has already led to small but meaningful improvements like leg kicking and toy holding.

They hope stem cell therapy will improve head control, eye tracking, and overall brain development, helping him achieve milestones like sitting and rolling that he currently cannot, which causes him frustration. While they do not expect him to walk or talk, they hope for a better quality of life. After treatment, intensive therapy will be necessary to form new brain connections.

Shauna shared the emotional toll on the family, especially seeing twin Luca thriving with typical milestones while Eliseo lags behind. She thanked the public for overwhelming support





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hydrocephalus Infantile Spasms West Syndrome Stem Cell Therapy Twins Fundraising Mexico Treatment Developmental Delays Shauna O'reilly

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Teenage-Proof Your SummerTips for parents to manage teenagers during the long summer break, including using neighbourhood WhatsApp groups to volunteer teens for odd jobs and distributing leaflets for services like dog walking and babysitting.

Read more »

Mexico's Quest for Group‑A Supremacy Hinges on 17‑Year‑Old Prodigy Gilberto MoraMexico must win Group A to face England in the last‑16, relying on teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora while contending with South Africa, the Czech Republic and South Korea, each bringing their own mix of experience and emerging talent.

Read more »

Ireland's World Cup Exit, Mexico's 1986 Earthquake Ordeal, and 2026 Co-host ProspectsA podcast episode covering Ireland's playoff loss to Czechia, missing a symbolic match at Estadio Azteca; analysis of Mexico and Canada's 2026 World Cup chances; and a historical look at how the 1985 Mexico City earthquakes threatened the 1986 World Cup and reshaped the nation.

Read more »

Gardaí using e-motorbikes to pursue thugs on scramblers being consideredGrace's heartbroken parents are meeting Tánaiste Simon Harris today with a list of demands

Read more »