Analysis of the lasting economic impact of October 17th riots on Paris businesses, highlighting insurance gaps and the struggle for recovery in French retail.

Businesses across Paris continue to face significant economic challenges months after the October 17 th riots, with many struggling to recover from widespread vandalism and looting. The enduring damage is particularly visible in north-central Paris, where shattered storefronts and boarded-up entrances remain a stark reminder of the unrest that plagued the city.

Unreopened Shops and Lasting Physical Damage

At the former Skin Chic beauty salon on Boulevard de Sébastopol, the scene remains frozen from one month ago, with a broom propped at the doorway and scattered receipts lying among broken glass. The salon, which specialized in treatments for dark skin and employed up to five people, was run by a 49-year-old woman from Benin who has not been seen since the event. A for-sale poster from a liquidation agency now covers the plywood hoarding, indicating that the business has not bounced back from the looting.

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Mourad Bensalem, the reception manager at the adjacent hotel, noted that the owner has never reopened the establishment. The hotel itself suffered a wave of cancellations and was forced to lower prices, reflecting the broader downturn in the local hospitality sector. The boulevard was the site of intense clashes between riot police and protesters on October 17th, leaving behind buckled tarmac from burning barricades and increasingly shabby, graffiti-strewn boarded-up fronts.

Insurance Gaps and High Restoration Costs

While some businesses have reopened behind plywood, many face financial hurdles due to insufficient insurance coverage. Idy, a salesman at the nearby electric scooter shop Ze Trott, reported that while some existing clients have returned, many passersby are unaware of their status. He stated that insurance covers only part of the repair costs, leaving businesses to pay the difference out of pocket. The cost of installing plywood starts at approximately €1,000, while replacing windows ranges from €5,000 to €10,000.

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Willy Monnot, owner of the joinery and windows specialist Croizéart, recalled a chaotic scene where roughly 20 people, including families with children and suitcases, sought shelter in his shop from tear gas. Although protesters initially did not damage the property while it was occupied, they later smashed the windows with a pole after everyone had left. Monnot noted that replacing the shatterproof panels will cost €25,000, plus an additional €5,000 for renting an installation machine and three days of labor.

The financial burden is further exacerbated by disputes with insurers. Monnot revealed that his insurance company reimbursed only €6,000 for the extensive damage, leaving a significant gap between the claimed costs and the actual payout. Many shops along the boulevard have smashed windows and face a backlog for replacements, while others put up plywood preemptively when protesters announced an act two of demonstrations.

National Scope of Damage and Recovery Efforts

The impact of the riots extends far beyond Paris, with a report by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry released on October 27th counting 2,488 shops and businesses damaged across France. Of these, 1,161 were severely looted or burned, while 993 suffered lighter damage such as broken windows. Additional dozens were damaged in sporadic protests over the following fortnight, with Marseilles, Paris, and Lyons being the worst affected cities.

As the Christmas shopping season begins, workers are seen dismantling some wooden facades in an effort to lighten the foreboding atmosphere. Waning demonstrations, at least until the spring presidential election, have allowed some businesses to begin cleaning up. Big chain grocery stores have been among the quickest to bounce back due to their deeper cash and manpower reserves compared to independent family firms.

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Economic Context and Future Outlook

The unrest has contributed to an unwelcome economic impact as France teeters on the edge of recession. The long tail of economic damage is most visible on Place de la République and the boulevards leading to it, where combined protests about education and the cost of living first gathered. The disparity in recovery speeds highlights the vulnerability of small independent businesses compared to larger corporate entities with greater financial resilience.