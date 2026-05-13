Paris Saint-Germain secure fifth French Ligue 1 title in row, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal

Paris Saint-Germain secured their fifth straight French Ligue 1 title on Wednesday as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's strike set up a decisive 2-0 win away to nearest rivals Lens. The Georgian scored his 19th goal of the season just before the half-hour mark and substitute Ibrahim Mbaye added a late second as PSG took an unassailable nine-point lead at the top with one match of the season remaining... The league title adds to their trophy haul for the season, in which they had already won the Uefa Super Cup, Fifa Intercontinental Cup and French Champions Trophy. They also have a chance to become the second team in the modern era to win back-to-back European Cups in the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN secured their fifth straight French Ligue 1 title on Wednesday as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ’s strike set up a decisive 2-0 win away to nearest rivals Lens .

The Georgian netted his 19th goal of the season just before the half-hour mark and substitute Ibrahim Mbaye added a late second as PSG took an unassailable nine-point lead at the top with one match of the season remaining. Luis Enrique’s team had all but clinched another league triumph last weekend when they beat Brest 1-0 to go six points clear of Lens with two games left while also boasting a far superior goal difference.

That meant even a Lens victory here could not realistically have prevented the Parisians from extending their domestic dominance. PSG have now won a record 14 French titles overall with 12 of them coming in the last 14 years, a period in which they have been transformed under Qatari ownership. The league title adds to their trophy haul for the season, in which they had already won the Uefa Super Cup, Fifa Intercontinental Cup and French Champions Trophy.

There might yet be more to come, as the defending European champions face Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest..





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French Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Lens Luis Enrique European Champions Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Secure Fifth French Ligue With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Goal Kvarcharatshelia Score Paris Saint-Germain Complete French Ligue 1 Do Paris Saint-Germain Secure Fifth French Ligue Paris Saint-Germain Secure Fifth French Ligue With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Goal Paris Saint-Germain Secure Fifth French Ligue Paris Saint-Germain Secure Fifth French Ligue With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Goal

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