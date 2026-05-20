Passing of two men and respect paid to Caoilan at funeral mass, Drimarone

The news text describes the tragic event of a 2 vehicle collision on N15, where two men died, and others were injured. Also, the emotional scenes at Caoilan's funeral mass in Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone and Caoilan's character traits are highlighted. The passage ends with the description of Caoilan's family members and his love for family and his kind nature.

The two vehicle collision occurred on the N15 in Birchhill, Donegal on Saturday afternoon. Both Mr. Bushe and Mr. Shovlin were pronounced dead at the scene.

Also, four other people were treated in hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. At Caoilan's funeral mass in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone on Wednesday afternoon, emotional scenes unfolded as family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones came together to pay their final respects to young Caoilan. The family fondly remembered Caoilan as a caring, loyal young man who loved cars. He taught his family that if something was broken, it could always be fixed.

He cherished his days with his family and friends and looked for the best in people. Surviving family members described Caoilan as stubborn, caring, loyal, and full of heart. Caoilan's love for his family and friends was unparalleled. If he had to be described in a few words, it would be stubborn, caring, loyal, and full of heart





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Vehicle Collision N15 Death Injured Funeral Mass Drimarone Todaysbuzz National News National Nrw Nationwide News Emotional Scenes Caoilans Funeral Mass Doppelganger News Retrospective Day By Day News

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