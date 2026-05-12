Passing on Overseas Properties: Planning Ahead for Unforeseen Outcomes and Hefty Taxes

Families who bought properties overseas, either for personal or investment use, need to carefully plan how they will pass on those assets when they die, or risk unforeseen outcomes and hefty taxes. A flood of overseas property-buying in the 1990s and since means we are now looking at the first generation of many Irish families who are facing the challenge of how to pass on an overseas property.

People cannot presume that foreign countries will accept an Irish will, or that local laws will see property go to whom they intended. Families who bought properties overseas, either for personal or investment use, need to carefully plan how they will pass on those assets when they die, or risk unforeseen outcomes and hefty taxes.

It’s not just the high net worth bracket of families who are affected. A flood of overseas property-buying in the 1990s and since means we are now looking at the first generation of many Irish families who are facing the challenge of how to pass on an overseas property. It’s very prevalent for very ordinary families to have this complexity. Driver-run Irish taxi apps aim to challenge the dominance of the market’s big player





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