Patrick Finucane Inquiry into Murder by Loyalist Paramilitaries Begins

The long-awaited Patrick Finucane Inquiry into the murder of human rights lawyer Patrick Finucane by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989 has finally begun two years after it was announced. The inquiry is an independent public investigation into the circumstances surrounding Finucane's murder at his home in Belfast.

The long-awaited Patrick Finucane Inquiry into the murder of human rights lawyer Patrick Finucane by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989 has finally begun two years after it was announced.

The inquiry is an independent public investigation into the circumstances surrounding Finucane's murder at his home in Belfast. Speaking on behalf of the Finucane family, their barrister Danny Friedman KC said that the murder took place during 'one of the darkest times for the rule of law in modern UK history'. The family of a Belfast knife attack victim has also spoken out, saying they 'don't want the terrible tragedy used to divide people or fuel hostility'.

The inquiry has heard that Patrick Finucane and his legal partner Peter Madden held a mirror to the establishment using the standards of the rule of law and of embryonic human rights, and that they were surrogates and assets of the Ministry of Defence and the Special Branch of the RUC. Geraldine Finucane has hailed the first day of the public inquiry into her husband's death as 'monumental'.

The inquiry has also heard that three former members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have agreed to give evidence to the tribunal - Alan Simpson, Johnston Brown and Trevor McIlwrath. Simpson was the lead investigator into the Finucane murder. Counsel for the tribunal Matthew Hill said the amount of information publicly known about Finucane's murder was 'only the tip of the iceberg' in what was available.

The tribunal chairman has said that the inquiry will take a 'trauma-based approach' to proceedings and will not set a date for the conclusion of the inquiry, in order to resist pressure for a finishing date





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Patrick Finucane Inquiry Loyalist Paramilitaries Human Rights Lawyer Murder Investigation Trauma-Based Approach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering the Irish soccer missionaries who helped develop top clubsBrother Walfrid Kerins from Sligo and Patrick O’Connell from Dublin were devoted to the game

Read more »

Justice Minister will 'reflect' on paedo Bill Kenneally inquiryA Commission of Investigation found that there was a 'clear and serious dereliction of duty' by gardaí in the case

Read more »

Family of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane believe inquiry can deliver ‘whole truth’Finucane shot dead by Ulster Defence Association in 1989 in attack found to have involved British state collusion

Read more »

13,633 days since my husband was shot dead in front of me. 13,633 days seeking the truthIf a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane can finally examine publicly all of the collusion that plagued our society for so many years, there is hope that a real process of healing can begin

Read more »