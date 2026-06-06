Patrick Freyne on the Joy of Vox-Pop and the Realism of Unreal People

Patrick Freyne explains why he prefers talking to strangers over interviewing celebrities, and how real people's weirdness inspires his novel 'Experts in a Dying Field'.

Patrick Freyne, a journalist and novelist, shares his unconventional approach to reporting. He confesses that his favorite form of journalism is not the polished celebrity interview or the weighty political profile, but rather the humble vox-pop-approaching people in places and asking them questions about stuff.

In its debased form, the vox-pop can seem like pandering, thoughtless page-filling, but for Freyne, it's a gateway to the strange and wonderful stories that ordinary people carry. He argues that everyone is the lead character in their own bizarre narrative, and that real people are far more unrealistic than fictional characters. When he talks to someone for more than five minutes, their true weirdness rises to the surface.

The slightly disheveled man feeding pigeons might have been a banker in Germany; the Brexit supporter in Parliament Square might casually mention his father was an acolyte of occultist Aleister Crowley. These are the moments that make reporting a joy for Freyne, who loves to gnaw on his interviewees' life experience like a journalistic vampire. He spends far too long talking to people, allowing them to veer away from the character they're playing and become the person they truly are.

This method has taken him from door-to-door with a postman in north Dublin during the height of Covid to wandering the streets of London, chatting to flower sellers, evangelists, homeless people, and musicians. He's done similar walks in Temple Bar and on Parnell Street, collecting fragments of lives that later inform his fiction.

Freyne's debut novel, Experts in a Dying Field, centers on a band called the Heathens, active until a tragedy in the early noughties, who reconnect accidentally twenty years later. The book is a portrait of Dublin, a city crowded with characters.

Told from close third-person perspectives, it features a motley cast: recovering alcoholic barmen, homeless vagabonds, financiers, migrant care workers, retired secretaries, struggling office workers, mundanely mystical priests, overly precocious children, musically gifted barflies, punk rockers turned suburban mothers, an urban fox, and God. The novel explores themes of ageing, creativity, loss, failure, and death, aiming for both humour and sadness.

Freyne admits that none of his characters are directly based on real people, but they are remixes of everyone he's met in and around Dublin over the course of his life, including the fox. He borrowed the name Snoopy from a real local music industry stalwart, though the fictional Snoopy shares few characteristics. The singer Joss Boland, who dies tragically, channels the grief Freyne felt for his close friends Barry Jordan and Paul Clancy, who died young.

He also borrowed Joss's first name from drummer Joss Moorkens and the surname from colleague Rosita Boland, only realizing this now. Writing fiction taught Freyne that people in novels must be far more realistic than people in reality. Real people feel no responsibility to be plausible or to ring true. They are messy, contradictory, and utterly fascinating.

This insight informs both his journalism and his fiction, making his work a celebration of the eight billion lead characters that populate our world. For Freyne, the best stories are ensembles, not solitary heroes. Whether through vox-pops or novels, he captures the vibrant, chaotic chorus of human experience





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