Patrick Godfrey, Actor from The Bill and Doctor Who, Dies at 93

Veteran British actor Patrick Godfrey, known for his roles in The Bill, Doctor Who, and films such as A Room With a View and Ever After, has passed away peacefully at home at the age of 93, as confirmed by his talent agency.

Beloved British actor Patrick Godfrey , celebrated for his extensive career across television, film, and stage, has died at the age of 93. His passing was confirmed by his talent agency, Markham Froggatt and Irwin, in a statement released earlier this week.

The agency shared that Godfrey died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, marking the end of a remarkable life that spanned over six decades in the entertainment industry. While a specific cause of death has not been disclosed, the news has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, fans, and institutions that benefited from his immense talent. Godfrey's career was defined by versatility and depth, with roles that ranged from gritty television drama to beloved literary adaptations.

He first rose to prominence in the 1970s after his debut in the film Miss Julie, but it was his work in iconic British productions that cemented his reputation. He delivered memorable performances in James Ivory's adaptations of E.M. Forster's novels, including A Room With a View (1985) and Heat and Dust (1983), both of which also featured his wife, actress Amanda Walker.

His filmography further includes the cult classic Clockwise (1986) starring John Cleese, and he appeared alongside Drew Barrymore in the 1998 reimagining of Cinderella, Ever After, showcasing his ability to move seamlessly between genres. On television, Godfrey became a familiar and respected face to British audiences. He held a long-running role in the enduring police procedural drama The Bill, and he made a significant appearance in the legendary science-fiction series Doctor Who.

His stage work was equally distinguished, with a career that included numerous classical and contemporary productions. He is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Amanda Walker, known for her roles in 28 Weeks Later and the 1985 film Room With a View, as well as television series such as Heartbeat and Casualty. Their partnership extended beyond marriage into their professional lives, with the couple sharing the screen in several projects.

They are survived by their two children: Kate Godfrey, who serves as Head of Voice at the Royal Shakespeare Company, and their son Richard. Patrick Godfrey's legacy is that of a consummate professional whose dedication to his craft enriched British cinema and television for generations





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Patrick Godfrey Obituary The Bill Doctor Who A Room With A View British Actor

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