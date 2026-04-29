Patrick Kielty's Future on The Late Late Show Remains Unconfirmed

RTÉ and Patrick Kielty are yet to agree on a new contract for the presenter of The Late Late Show, with his current deal expiring after this Friday's final episode. While RTÉ expresses a desire for him to continue, no agreement has been reached.

The future of Patrick Kielty as the host of RTÉ ’s flagship program, The Late Late Show , remains uncertain as his initial three-year contract nears its conclusion.

With the final episode of the current season scheduled to air this Friday, both RTÉ and Kielty have yet to publicly confirm an extension or renewal of his agreement. Kielty assumed the role in May 2023, succeeding Ryan Tubridy after a highly publicized transition, and his tenure has been marked by a commitment to transparency regarding his remuneration, a direct response to the financial controversies that had recently plagued the national broadcaster.

His initial contract stipulated a seasonal salary of €250,000, alongside a separate €20,000 payment for pre-production work and rehearsals in the first year. This level of openness was a deliberate effort to rebuild public trust following revelations of undisclosed payments to other RTÉ personalities. Despite the lack of official confirmation, sources within RTÉ suggest a strong desire to retain Kielty as the show’s presenter.

The Irish Times reports that discussions are ongoing, and there is a widespread belief within the station that an agreement will be reached. However, RTÉ has maintained a strict policy of not commenting on individual contract negotiations. In a formal statement, the broadcaster acknowledged the upcoming conclusion of the current season but refrained from addressing Kielty’s future, stating simply, 'RTÉ does not comment on individual contracts... We look forward to the programme returning for its 65th year in the autumn.

' This cautious approach underscores the sensitivity surrounding presenter contracts at RTÉ, particularly in the wake of the recent scrutiny of financial practices. Kielty’s commitment to the role has also been demonstrated through his logistical arrangements, regularly commuting from his London residence to Dublin for filming. Notably, he proactively waived his entitlement to claim expenses for travel and accommodation, and further requested that RTÉ offset the carbon emissions from his flights, showcasing a dedication to environmental responsibility.

Director-General Kevin Bakhurst previously indicated that discussions regarding Kielty’s long-term future with The Late Late Show would take place in the coming months. He publicly expressed his satisfaction with Kielty’s performance, stating that he and the management team were keen for him to continue in the role. Bakhurst’s comments, made in February, reinforced the positive working relationship between RTÉ and Kielty, and signaled a clear preference for continuity.

The show’s return for its 65th season is considered a significant milestone for RTÉ, and maintaining a popular and well-regarded host is seen as crucial to its continued success. The ongoing negotiations are therefore being closely watched by industry observers and the public alike. The pressure to secure Kielty’s commitment is heightened by the show’s enduring cultural importance in Ireland, and its role as a platform for national conversations.

The outcome of these discussions will not only determine the future of The Late Late Show but also send a strong message about RTÉ’s commitment to rebuilding trust and investing in its flagship programs. The lack of a swift resolution adds a layer of anticipation to the final episode of the season, leaving viewers wondering whether it will be Kielty’s last as host





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