The Kansas City Chiefs have reworked superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s contract to extend his tenure through 2033 with a revamped deal worth a historic reported total of $504.75 million. The first four years are guaranteed at signing, and Mahomes can make up to $522.25 million through incentives and escalators included in the deal.

THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs have reworked superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes ’s contract to extend his tenure through 2033 with the revamped deal worth a historic reported total of $504.75 million (€437.43 million).

The first four years are guaranteed at signing, and Mahomes can make up to $522.25 million (€452.6 million) through incentives and escalators included in the deal. The $64 million (€55.46 million) annual average value of the deal, beginning in 2027, is a new NFL record. Mahomes, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, led the Chiefs to five Super Bowls in six seasons and three crowns before the club slumped to 6-11 last year.

He suffered torn left knee ligaments in December and underwent surgery. He has participated in seven-on-seven drills in the Chiefs’ off-season workouts and said last month he hopes to be ready to play when the NFL season kicks off in September. Over the last decade, Mahomes has become one of the most iconic, beloved sports figures of all-time, helping lead the franchise to five Super Bowl appearances and three championships.

He has been instrumental in shaping the Chiefs brand and putting Kansas City on the world stage, and on top of it all, he has been an outstanding role model in the community. The $504.75 million (€437.43 million) deal adds $239.05 million (€207.17 million) to the previous contract, with a total value of $504.75 million (€437.43 million) from 2026 through 2033





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Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Contract Extension $504.75 Million $64 Million NFL Most Valuable Player Super Bowls Torn Left Knee Ligaments Surgery Recovery Seven-On-Seven Drills Kansas City On The World Stage Role Model In The Community

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