Patrick Muldoon's Cause of Death Confirmed: Days of Our Lives and Saved By The Bell Actor Dies at 57

Actor Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Saved By The Bell, passed away from a heart attack at age 57. Tributes pour in, including a heartfelt message from ex-girlfriend Tori Spelling.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Patrick Muldoon , a familiar face from television series such as Days of Our Lives and Saved By The Bell , who passed away on April 19th at the age of 57.

The official cause of death has now been confirmed as a myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack, according to his death certificate. The document further details that Muldoon, identified as an actor and producer, was cremated on April 28th. The news of his passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and affectionate remembrance from friends, family, and former colleagues. Many have described him as a remarkably generous and kind-hearted individual.

Tori Spelling, a former girlfriend of Muldoon, shared a deeply personal and moving tribute on social media, recalling their initial meeting on a blind date – a date she playfully noted wasn't truly blind as they were both working on television shows at the time. Spelling confessed to having harbored a childhood crush on Muldoon’s character, Austin, from Days of Our Lives, a sentiment she wasn’t sure she ever voiced to him.

She emphasized that beyond his physical attractiveness, Muldoon possessed an exceptional soul, describing him as ‘special and one of a kind. ’ She highlighted his kindness, caring nature, and uniquely quirky sense of humor, emphasizing their shared laughter and mutual understanding. Spelling also celebrated his multifaceted talents and his passion for everything he pursued, noting his ability to bring joy to those around him.

Their shared interests, from a love of the Denver Broncos football team and playing guitars to lighthearted games of tag and singing along to the musical Grease – with Spelling playfully identifying as his Sandy to his Danny – were fondly remembered. Muldoon’s career began to gain momentum in the early 1990s.

He first appeared in a couple of episodes of the popular sitcom Who’s The Boss, which served as a stepping stone to his more prominent role in Saved By The Bell. In Saved By The Bell, he played the character of Jeff alongside fellow cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, and Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. His presence on the show contributed to its enduring popularity and cemented his place in the hearts of many viewers.

He is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., his sister Shana Muldoon Zappa and her husband Ahmet Zappa, and his niece and nephew, Halo and Arrow Zappa. The loss of Patrick Muldoon is a significant one for the entertainment industry and for all those who knew and admired him.

His legacy of kindness, talent, and joy will undoubtedly live on through the memories of those who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him. The impact he had on those around him is a testament to the genuine and beautiful person he was, and his absence will be deeply felt





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