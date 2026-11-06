Patrick O'Donovan Hospitalized Again as Minister Peter Burke Takes Over Duties

Limerick Fine Gael TD Patrick O'Donovan returns to University Hospital Limerick for epilepsy treatment. Minister Peter Burke assumes his responsibilities while O'Donovan is on medical leave.

Limerick Fine Gael TD Patrick O'Donovan has been admitted to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for a second time in less than a month following a medical emergency at his home. The politician, who suffers from deep frontal lobe epilepsy, was transported to the facility on Thursday night and remains under treatment as of Friday.

O'Donovan, aged 49, continues to serve as a minister without portfolio since his duties as Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport were temporarily transferred to his colleague Peter Burke. The Fine Gael leader, Simon Harris, confirmed that he spoke with the hospitalized TD on Friday, noting that O'Donovan was in good spirits despite the ongoing health challenges.

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O'Donovan Returns To UHL For Epilepsy Treatment

This latest hospitalization marks the second incident involving O'Donovan since mid-October. He was previously treated at UHL after suffering a medical emergency while hosting a meeting of European Union Telecommunications Ministers at the University of Limerick on October 13th. After that initial crisis, he was discharged to recuperate at home, but has now been readmitted for further care.

Medical staff are currently working to establish the correct treatment plan for the Limerick politician. His family has previously indicated that managing his condition requires significant time and may involve periodic observations or urgent medical attention. This admission is understood to be part of his ongoing management of deep frontal lobe epilepsy.

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Peter Burke Assumes Ministerial Responsibilities

While O'Donovan is on sick leave, Peter Burke has taken over the day-to-day operations of the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport. The Limerick TD was consulted regarding who would assume his ministerial portfolio during his absence, ensuring continuity in government operations. A spokesperson for the minister confirmed that his return to full duties would be guided strictly by medical advice.

The transfer of responsibilities has allowed the government to maintain its administrative functions without interruption. Burke continues to perform the tasks associated with the Culture, Communications and Sport brief while O'Donovan focuses on his recovery. This arrangement ensures that official business proceeds as normal despite the minister's health situation.

Simon Harris Respects Privacy Of Sick Politician

Tánaiste Simon Harris addressed the situation in advance of the Fine Gael ardfheis in Cork on Friday. He emphasized that out of respect for O'Donovan, the government would not provide a running commentary on his health status. Harris noted that O'Donovan is obviously on leave for medical reasons and that the party supports his privacy.

The leader of Fine Gael acknowledged that the new treatment plan requires patience and flexibility. He stated that part of this process will potentially require observations or seeking medical care from time to time. Harris explained that while O'Donovan is back in the hospital, this is a standard part of his ongoing treatment journey.

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Impact On Government And Ongoing Procedures

The temporary reallocation of O'Donovan's portfolio ensures that the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport continues to function effectively. Citizens and stakeholders can expect no disruption to services or policy implementations during this period. The government remains committed to supporting the minister through his recovery.

Contact was made with a spokesperson for the minister regarding the latest hospitalization, but no new comments were provided on Friday. The situation remains fluid as medical professionals assess O'Donovan's condition. The government will continue to follow medical advice regarding his return to work.