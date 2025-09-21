Paudie Moloney of The Traitors Ireland Reflects on Show's Success and Family Joy

The Traitors Ireland star Paudie Moloney discusses his experience on the show, the public's reaction, and exciting family news, including his son's upcoming parenthood. He shares his thoughts on potential future opportunities and offers advice to future contestants.

Paudie Moloney , the breakout star of The Traitors Ireland , has captivated audiences with his memorable performance and quick wit. From his cunning maneuvers as an Original Traitor to his instantly quotable one-liners, Paudie has etched his name in the annals of reality television history. His journey on the show has sparked a wave of affection across Ireland, with viewers enthusiastically clamoring for him to embrace a larger public role.

Suggestions abound, ranging from a spot on Gogglebox to a solo reality show, and even the unlikely proposition of him taking the reins from Joe Duffy on Liveline. However, Paudie remains cautiously optimistic about his future, navigating the possibilities with a characteristic blend of humor and pragmatism. In an interview with RSVP Live, Paudie expressed his openness to new opportunities while acknowledging his age. He stated, “At my age I should probably step back, but there’s no doors closed. One thing about me is that I’ll try anything once. If it goes wrong, then that’s gone and that’s it.”\Paudie also addressed the possibility of joining Virgin Media's Gogglebox, stating that he wouldn't rule it out if the opportunity arose. However, when it came to the idea of hosting RTE Radio 1’s Liveline, he admitted that he didn’t possess the necessary intelligence for the role, highlighting his self-awareness and humility. Beyond his television success, this year is also a significant one for the Moloney family. Paudie's son, Andrew, who also participated in The Traitors, is expecting his first child. Sharing his joy about this family news, Paudie exclaimed, “It’s absolutely brilliant! What it’s going to do for me, is when the show is gone, closed down and it’s all over, it’s going to take us into Christmas. It’s going to be brilliant. We’re looking forward to it. It’s grandchild number 10. In this house, with every grandchild there’s excitement.” Despite their close family bond, Paudie and Andrew maintained a professional distance during their time on The Traitors, never revealing their familial connection within the game. He joked, “He wasn’t my family in the show. When I was in there, that was in my head. nothing to do with me. I wouldn’t speak of home at all.”\The former prison officer expressed his surprise and gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received from the public. He admitted that he didn't anticipate lasting so long on The Traitors. Paudie explained, “I’m saying this with my hand on my heart, I did not expect to get so far. I did expect to go in the first one or two episodes. I’d seen the UK show, and I’m not playing the age game, I did think, ‘We’ll get rid of the auld lad and we’ll move on from there. He'll be collateral damage’. But it didn’t work that way and I was just thrilled to keep going.” He also offered a piece of advice for future contestants on how to succeed in the game: “Don’t tell your son there’s someone talking about him when you have him in the conclave. That would be absolutely my advice.” He added: “At least tell him not to go and say it and don’t say where you heard it.” Paudie's journey showcases his ability to connect with audiences, his resilience in the face of competition, and the importance of family amidst the excitement of his newfound fame





