Family tributes and an inquest into the death of celebrated designer Paul Costelloe reveal an 80‑year‑old's accidental passing amid a leukemia diagnosis, underscoring his legacy as a style icon and devoted patriarch.

After the coroner announced that designer Paul Costelloe had died on 21 November, a ten‑day period of mourning ensued inside the family home. The inquest held by the Crown Office confirmed that the 80‑year‑old had suffered an accidental death that was compounded by a still‑underlying condition of acute myeloid leukaemia.

The family addressed the court and expressed that their patriarch was not only a celebrated fashion maker but also the heart of the household. Born in Dublin on 23 June 1945, Costelloe built a reputation across Paris, Milan and New York before returning to his native city to launch his own collection in 1979.

From 1983 until Princess Diana's untimely death in 1997 he was her personal designer, crafting garments noted for vibrant colours, striking florals and audacious silhouettes that became synonymous with the princess's style. His work earned him a loyal clientele that went beyond the aristocratic elite, and his label Paul Costelloe Collections launched a series of enduring silhouettes that have been celebrated in every London Fashion Week show since the event's first edition in 1984.

The circumstances of Paul's last days are a tragic reminder of how quickly health can change. In June 2025 he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a diagnosis that increasingly weakened his immune system. A fall on 7 November forced him to seek medical help; he was first taken to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, then moved to St Mary's Hospital for specialist treatment.

He passed away surrounded by his wife Anne and their seven children on 21 November, a scene the inquest noted as both peaceful and heartrending. The statement read out by the coroner on behalf of his family highlighted a recurring theme: a man who, while fiercely committed to his brand, never lost sight of the people who mattered most.

Anne and the children described how the couple cultivated a warm, supportive home, imparting values of kindness, humility and determination that have guided the next generation. In particular the mantle of the label was passed to their son William who staged the first full collection under the company name at London Fashion Week earlier this year. William praised his father's influence, saying that the creative spirit of the house would continue well into the future.

In the end the inquest's verdict brings closure to a life that was lived at the intersection of style and devotion. Paul Costelloe leaves behind an indelible mark on fashion history and a family legacy that will continue to inspire, reflecting the full depth of a man who was truly a loving husband and father, a designer of great acclaim and a pillar of his community





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