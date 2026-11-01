Paul Fennessy 12-Week Fitness Challenge Health Results and Personal Story

Paul Fennessy completes a 12-week fitness challenge, improving cholesterol and folic acid levels while dealing with family losses and midlife health changes.

The publication of this final article in the series coincides with the penultimate day of Paul Fennessy's twelve-week fitness challenge. The writer intends to celebrate with a few beers but has become so accustomed to healthy eating and rigorous exercise that he plans to continue this lifestyle indefinitely. He allows for the scope of occasional indulgence but notes that the threat of missing a workout or straying from the prescribed diet induces anxiety. Dropping such a rigid system suddenly feels strange to him.

Reasons For Starting The Fitness Journey

One question often asked is why the author decided to participate in this regimen in the first place. He admits that he cannot give a straightforward answer to this inquiry. Some people assume he is preparing for a marathon or some other extravagant event, which would be a convenient excuse for the effort. However, the decision was impromptu, instinctive, and unplanned, as the erratic first week indicated for those following the series. Ostensibly, he was doing it to support his wife, who has been undertaking the same challenge at the same time.

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She had tried this regimen years before, and he had not joined her at that time. Therefore, there is surely more to his motivation than supporting her alone. Part of it is undeniably due to the process of getting older. The sense of invincibility synonymous with young people dissipates in your thirties. The author calls it a midlife crisis if one likes, although he assumes people have done far worse things to combat this inevitable development.

Until about the age of thirty-eight, he barely gave a second thought to diet, exercise, or anything fitness-related. Playing sports growing up meant he picked up some good habits naturally. However, those activities stopped as he got older, and bad eating intensified. His exercise routine was hardly arduous, consisting of walking around the park with the dog once or twice a day at best.

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Health Issues And Dietary Changes

He would regularly get dermatitis and could not really ascertain why. The causes might have been stress, unhealthy eating, a lack of proper exercise, or all of the above combined. The Covid pandemic and being forced into isolation definitely exacerbated some of these issues, in particular his penchant for takeaways and other bad food. Working from home also meant he was moving less during that period.

A doctor's visit shed some light on the problem. His cholesterol was slightly high, and his folic acid was quite low. That was the primary wake-up call, and for the first time in his life, he seriously considered what he was putting into his body. Carbohydrates, like pasta and white bread, were now considered luxuries. The foods he had neglected, such as salmon and porridge, became commonplace in his daily meals.

He made sure that at least one meal a day had plenty of vegetables or fruit. He limited himself to one treat every twenty-four hours. The acceptable treats included a chocolate bar, a packet of crisps, or a fizzy drink. These restrictions were part of the strict plan he followed throughout the twelve-week challenge period.

Medical Results And Persistent Symptoms

Within a few months, another doctor's visit revealed that the cholesterol and folic acid levels had returned to normal. This success confirmed that the dietary changes were effective for those specific biomarkers. However, the skin issues persisted despite the improvement in blood work. Sporadic feelings of stress and anxiety also remained, and he was no stranger to insomnia.

These persistent symptoms highlighted that physical health is complex and not solely dependent on diet and exercise. The author noted that while his numbers improved, his overall well-being still required attention. The challenge provided a structure that forced him to confront these issues directly. The routine became a method for managing his health in a holistic way.

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Family Losses And Motivation For Change

Yet another major factor in doing the fitness challenge was life events. The birth of his son in the summer of twenty-twenty-three changed his life and gave it a renewed perspective. If that event did not eradicate bad habits and underline the need for lifestyle changes, nothing would. Not long after this birth, his father began to exhibit some unusual and uncharacteristic behavior.

It gradually became apparent that he was suffering from dementia. The unstoppable deterioration in his condition since then has been gradual. A seizure earlier this year resulted in more sudden changes. He is now bedridden and totally incoherent in the months since that event.

Last year, his aunt passed away after a period with cancer. She was so close that she felt like a third parent growing up. This past summer, the same disease also took his sister, after a prolonged period of suffering. These losses reminded him of life's precariousness and the need to spend our limited time wisely.

He had mentioned these family events in the first article of this series. He is not sure if he fully appreciated the impact and influence they would have at the time. The past twelve weeks were, he thinks, a way of dealing with their absence. It was a subconscious response to the feelings of mortality that have lingered in his brain since then.

How they lived their lives and dealt with their illnesses was nothing short of inspirational. Whenever he needed motivation, such as starting a two-hour workout at eleven p.m., he remembered them. Eating an egg for the thousandth time also brought their memory to mind. They will never be far from his thoughts as he continues his healthy lifestyle journey.