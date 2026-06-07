Paul May, Campaigner for Wrongly Convicted, Dies

Paul May, a dedicated activist who fought for justice for the Birmingham Six, Guildford Four, and many others wrongfully imprisoned for IRA bombings, has died. His tireless work led to their release and significant legal reforms.

Paul May , a tireless campaigner for victims of miscarriages of justice who dedicated decades to freeing innocent prisoners, has died. He was instrumental in overturning the convictions of the Birmingham Six , the Guildford Four , the Maguire Seven, and many others wrongfully imprisoned for IRA bombings in Britain during the 1970s.

His work not only secured freedom for individuals but also led to significant changes in British law regarding appeals and evidence disclosure. May, who was born in London, balanced his unpaid activism with a full-time career as a director of housing for Islington Borough Council. He studied law as a mature student at Birkbeck University of London, graduating with first-class honors alongside his wife Jane Mair. Together, they formed a formidable partnership, with Jane supporting his relentless pursuit of justice.

Despite the demanding nature of his work, May remained committed to each case, often acting as the main liaison between prisoners, their families, lawyers, and political supporters. His involvement in the Birmingham Six case is particularly notable. The six men-Paddy Hill, Gerry Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, Billy Power, Johnny Walker, and Hugh Callaghan-were wrongfully convicted for the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings that killed 21 people. They spent 16 years in prison before their convictions were quashed in 1991.

May founded the campaign for their release, working closely with their lawyers and building international support. Breda Power, daughter of Billy Power, said May was the heart and backbone of the campaign, adding that he made it go global and ultimately secured the men's freedom. May also played a key role in freeing the Guildford Four and Maguire Seven, who were wrongly convicted for the 1974 Guildford pub bombings.

Additionally, he campaigned for Danny McNamee, whose conviction for the 1982 Hyde Park bombing was overturned in 1998, and Judith Ward, who was released in 1992 after serving 17 years for the M62 coach bombing. In 2012, May was instrumental in overturning the conviction of Sam Hallam, who had been wrongly imprisoned for a 2004 murder in London. Through his work with the disability charity Scope, May also improved facilities for disabled prisoners.

His death at his home in York last month has been met with tributes from lawyers, activists, and the families he helped. Michael Farrell, a lawyer and human rights activist, described May as a key figure who held together the Irish community in Britain, lawyers, the church-supported Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas, and sympathetic politicians like Jeremy Corbyn. May is survived by his wife Jane and sister Susan.

His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the legal reforms he helped inspire





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