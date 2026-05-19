Paul Moody Sentenced to Six Years in Prison, with Final 15 Months Suspended, for Coercion of Former Partner

Paul Moody, a former Garda and former partner of Nicola Hanney, was sentenced to six years in prison, with the final 15 months suspended, for his horrific behavior. He engaged in a four-year campaign of harassment, threats, assaults, and coercive control against Ms. Hanney, leaving her traumatized and feeling unsafe.

Paul Moody was previously jailed in 2022 for three years and three months after pleading guilty to a charge of coercion. He was also found guilty of demanding money with menace and showed no remorse for his actions towards his former partner .

Moody continued his disrespectful behavior even when his victim was in the hospital pregnant and after giving birth. He was sentenced to six years in prison, with the final 15 months suspended, due to the personal and societal harm he caused. The court order includes a restraining order for 20 years, to ensure no contact between Moody and his victim. Moody's behavior left his victim traumatized and feeling unsafe.

He exploited his role as a Garda, and throughout the trial, he continued to threaten and intimidate his victim, even violating their personal space and property





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Paul Moody Abuse Harassment Violence Former Partner NCBI Court Order Police Prison Victim Impact Statement

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