Paul O'Connell welcomes Tadhg Furlong's availability as Ireland prepare for Argentina

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell has praised Tadhg Furlong as a big leader after the prop was cleared to play Argentina, with Sean Jansen set to fill in at number eight.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell has welcomed the news that Tadhg Furlong is free to play in Friday's Nations Championship match against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

The 33-year-old tighthead prop was cleared of any wrongdoing at last week's disciplinary hearing after he was cited for an alleged grab of Gavin Coombes' groin in Leinster's win over Munster. O'Connell said Furlong's availability is a major boost for a squad missing several key figures. He said: It's great to have him. He's a big leader in the group, so yeah, it's excellent.

Also read Ireland hopeful Sam Prendergast available for Argentina Nations Championship game

We're missing two important leaders in the group. Well, more than two, but Jack Conan in the forwards and Caelan Doris, so it would have been disappointing to have lost him. But tough week for him and a tough week for Gavin as well, I'm sure. Furlong has been a key man for Ireland since breaking into the team a decade ago.

Furlong Cleared To Face Argentina

The Wexford man has 88 Ireland caps and nine Test caps for the Lions across three tours. The citation arose from an incident during Leinster's win over Munster. Munster later released a statement stressing that Coombes still had the full backing of the province. New interim CEO Avan Lee also flagged displeasure at the commentary before the hearing.

Advertisement

He said: We believe it is important that independent disciplinary proceedings are allowed to conclude without unhelpful commentary from people with a clear influence over public perception. Respect for that process, and consideration for everyone directly involved, should be paramount. Ireland assistant coach Johnny Sexton had offered a strong character reference for Furlong before the hearing.

Sexton said: I can't say too much about it obviously because the disciplinary process is ongoing, but I know Tadhg as a person, first and foremost, and I don't think that's something he would have done. Speaking on Sunday at Ireland's first media appointment since the Munster statement, O'Connell insisted that Sexton had not intended anything bad with his words. O'Connell said: I don't think Johnny would have meant anything bad by that. I know Gav very well.

Gav has been in with us loads of times and will be in with us again in the future, and he's a fantastic player as well. I suppose he felt something happened. Tadhg felt whatever happened, happened by accident, and it was just unfortunate. Coaches do have to, you know, speak up for their players and protect their players.

Leinster have to do that. Munster have to do it. So, it's just important everyone moves on now. O'Connell also said that Coombes, who won the most recent of his three Ireland caps in 2025 against Georgia, is a player who will return to the international fold in the future.

O'Connell Explains Breakdown Technique

On the technical side of clearing out at the breakdown, O'Connell explained the challenge of depowering an opponent safely. He said: You're always trying to depower someone, trying to grab them. You can't tip them over, you see. So, if you go lower here, you end up tipping them over.

But if you're higher, you can depower them. It's the same in the maul. If you put your hands on the leg, you get penalised but if you're higher, you're okay. You're going to come in contact with the private parts at some stage or another.

And sometimes I would say it can feel pretty intentional or whatever. So again, it's just another thing you have to be careful about, same with the ruck. When you're approaching the ruck, we want to be really low on the cleanout. But you're trying to avoid that head contact all the time.

There's a little bit of probably a square entry and then a tiny movement to 45 degrees to avoid the head. You're trying to coach that discipline is really important, winning the penalty count and trying to keep 15 players on the field. You're always trying to avoid these things that may lead to an accidental head collision or maybe now an accidental collision with the private parts.

Advertisement

Sean Jansen Set For Number Eight

In the absence of Doris and Conan, Connacht's Sean Jansen looks likely to wear the number eight jersey on Friday night. O'Connell spoke warmly of the player he first came across at Connacht and later took on the Emerging Ireland tour. O'Connell said: He's a fantastic guy. I came across him first playing for Connacht, but we took him on the Emerging Ireland tour a few years ago.

He was excellent for us on the tour, but I think what stood out was probably his diligence. I suppose maybe when you look at a guy, I'm not sure what he has going on with his hair at the moment, but he generally has some kind of a rat's tail, or something, you're kind of wondering what kind of a character you're going to meet, but he was incredibly diligent.

Sometimes the guys that are really physical just rely on that, and they're not so diligent. Sometimes the guys that are really diligent aren't as physical as they probably could be or should be. And I think he has both. You don't have to tell him anything twice.

If you say something to him and he understands it and he sees the value in it, he just goes about making it part of his game. He moves really quickly. He's excellent on the GPS stuff and a real power athlete and his ball carry has always been excellent, but his defence this season has been brilliant.

He has the concentration to be that kind of relentless player but then also his tackle entry and the back end after his good tackles has been really good. He's good fun as well. He's a brilliant addition and find for us because when he showed up at Connacht, I hadn't heard of him. He's been so diligent in getting here.

Injury Updates And Ticket Sales

It isn't just a guy that has some big carries and some big moments. There was a positive medical bulletin with outhalf Sam Prendergast (wrist) and Jimmy O'Brien (concussion) both back in training, the latter having completed his return-to-play protocols. O'Connell said: He's been tracking well. He's been jumping in and out of bits of training, non-contact bits, pretty close to full-contact bits, and he's been very confident and comfortable doing it.

So, I'm not 100 per cent sure, but he looks like he could be okay. The IRFU confirmed that more than 48,400 tickets have been sold for Friday's game. The team to face Argentina will be named on Wednesday afternoon.