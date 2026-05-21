Paul Rudd Praises Ireland Shooting in Power Ballad

American actor Paul Rudd has nothing but love for Ireland after spending time in Dublin shooting for his new film, Power Ballad, with Irish director John Carney.

American actor Paul Rudd has nothing but love for Ireland after he spent time in Dublin shooting for his new film, Power Ballad , with Irish director John Carney .

Known for his films Knocked Up and This Is 40, Paul also worked alongside Irish actress Aisling Bea for the miniseries Living With Yourself. Paul's co-star for the film is Jonas Brother, Nick Jonas, who has teamed up with Irish director John Carney, best known for his film Once.

"It wasn’t the first time I worked here (in Ireland), but it was the longest," Paul told the Press Association. "I’ve come over, and I’ve been able to work here a couple of times in little bursts, so it was really terrific, and the crew was lovely. I’ve been pretty vocal about my love of Ireland, so getting the chance to really spend time here with the people who live here and with Irish actors was terrific across the board.

It’s not really something I do, and in the other movies where I’ve sung, it’s usually been in a silly context, which gives you a lot more wiggle room. I knew this wasn’t that. But I was excited to do it because, after so many years, it’s still fun to feel nervous about trying something new. That was appealing to me.

I just closed my eyes, crossed my fingers, and hoped for the best. John Carney, 53, who is also the co-creator of the Irish TV drama series Bachelors Walk, said he loves re-collaborating with actors and musicians.

"I love working with the same people again and seeing how they’re doing two years later, what they’ve been up to, and things like that. I really like that," he explained.

"And I loved mixing it up with Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, and then asking actors who’d been in Bachelor’s Walk or other TV shows and projects I’d done to come along and join in the fun. It’s always nice to do that, and it’s also nice to put people a little out of their comfort zone, in the way Paul just mentioned.

If you give an actor something new to do, it revitalises why we started doing these things in the first place.





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