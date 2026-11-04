Paul Wilkie Estate Seeks Reinstatement For Death-In-Service Benefit

Lawyers for late nurse Paul Wilkie argue unfair dismissal at Alzheimer Society of Ireland prevented a two-year salary death benefit payout.

The estate of Paul Francis Wilkie, a nurse who passed away in July 2024, has formally petitioned the Workplace Relations Commission to reinstate his employment. This legal action aims to secure a significant death-in-service financial benefit that his family alleges was forfeited due to an unfair dismissal ruling by his former employer, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Reinstatement Request For Late Nurse Paul Wilkie

Paul Wilkie had dedicated ten years of his career to providing care for dementia patients at a day centre in south Dublin. His employment status was terminated on May 8, 2024, following a period where he failed to respond to multiple attempts by management to contact him. At the time of the termination, he was recovering from a serious diagnosis of liver disease. The legal team acting for his estate, led by counsel Eoin Morris, submitted that reinstating the position would retroactively validate his employment status and trigger insurance payouts.

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The urgency of this legal maneuver stems from the fact that Paul Francis Wilkie died approximately seven weeks after his contract was concluded. His son, also named Paul Francis Wilkie, testified that gardaí discovered the body when they forced entry into the family home. It was estimated by medical professionals that the late nurse had actually passed away two weeks prior to his body being found, meaning he died while technically still listed as an active employee by the organization.

Conflict Over Absenteeism And Sick Leave Protocols

The core dispute centers on whether Paul Wilkie's failure to respond to communications constituted a voluntary resignation or an unfair dismissal. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland maintains that the nurse abandoned his €44,500-a-year position. They argue that despite being on certified sick leave from September 2023 to early February 2024, he breached his employment obligations by failing to maintain necessary contact with his superiors.

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HR officer Emma Hart testified that the organization attempted to reach Paul Wilkie through phone, email, and post numerous times between February 2024 and May 2024. These attempts occurred after a February occupational health report indicated he was motivated to return to work but required further neurology assessments. Hart stated that because Wilkie ceased submitting medical certificates after his paid sick leave entitlement expired in February, the charity proceeded with an Absent Without Leave process, ultimately concluding he had resigned.

Estate Claims Unfair Dismissal And Benefit Loss

Legal counsel Eoin Morris argued that the termination was unjust given Wilkie's severe health condition. He presented evidence that the late nurse was too ill to communicate with his son or daughter when they traveled from Scotland to Dublin in July 2024 to handle his affairs. Morris highlighted that Wilkie received a written warning on September 29, 2023, for missing mandatory training, but emphasized that his physical incapacity prevented him from addressing such administrative matters during his final illness.

The financial stakes for the estate are substantial. Morris stated that had Paul Wilkie remained employed until his death, the charity's insurers would have paid a death-in-service benefit equivalent to two years of his salary. However, because his employment was officially terminated in May, the insurance policy does not cover him. The estate is seeking reinstatement or re-engagement specifically to satisfy the eligibility criteria for this payout, which would provide critical financial support to his family.

Next Steps In The Workplace Relations Commission Hearing

During the proceedings, HR manager Claire Kennedy confirmed that the decision to issue the final termination letter on May 8, 2024, was made jointly with Hart. She noted that while the AWOL process is not explicitly written down in disciplinary policy, it was applied based on the lack of engagement. The commission now faces the complex task of determining if terminating a severely ill employee for non-response constitutes unfair dismissal.

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Barrister Stephen O'Sullivan, representing the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, countered that the onus was always on Paul Wilkie to engage with his employer. He argued that the organization demonstrated due diligence in their attempts to contact him and that the termination was procedurally sound. However, the estate's lawyers remain firm that reinstatement is necessary to rectify what they view as a tragic administrative failure that has directly deprived the family of their due benefits.