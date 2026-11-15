Paula Hayes and Ed Leahy Transform Dún Laoghaire Home With Steel Cantilever

Paula Hayes and Ed Leahy add a steel cantilever bedroom and modernize their Dún Laoghaire 19th century home with heat pumps and Scandi design elements.

Paula Hayes and Ed Leahy transformed their 19th century double-fronted house in the centre of Dún Laoghaire by adding a first-floor bedroom raised on steel posts at the rear of the property. The couple purchased the property 12 years ago when it was being used as office space and restored it into a family home. They recently required additional sleeping space for their two daughters as they approach their teenage years. This specific renovation project introduced a sheltered outdoor terrace that Paula Hayes now describes as her favourite feature of the house.

Cantilever Design by David Shannon

Ed Leahy conceived the idea for a cantilever-style extension, which local architect David Shannon from The Architects executed using steel posts and Siberian larch cladding. David Shannon designed the structure to avoid the appearance of a simple box, ensuring detailed integration with the existing building. The extension required digging up floors at the front of the house, which allowed the couple to upgrade the heating system with a heat pump and install underfloor heating. They also added more insulation to improve the energy efficiency of the property.

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Interior Design by Lisa Hayes

Lisa Hayes, Paula Hayes' sister and owner of the interior design studio Fabric, guided the finishing of the project with a contemporary Scandi aesthetic. Lisa Hayes helped define colour palettes, designed the joinery and kitchen, and selected materials to unify the interior scheme. Paula Hayes initially preferred a white and minimalist palette, but Lisa Hayes encouraged bolder choices that proved successful. The home now features muted walls and floors contrasted with vibrant accents, including terracotta stairs and kitchen windows paired with a soft green island.

Material Selection and Suppliers

The oak veneer kitchen and joinery were supplied by Brendan Kavanagh Furniture in Carlow, ensuring consistency across the living spaces. The window seat joinery matches the kitchen cabinetry and is echoed in the living area to maintain visual harmony. Baby blue steel beams and a large skylight in the hallway introduce colour and natural light to the entrance. Paula Hayes noted that the black veined countertop they selected offered a more dramatic edge than their original choice due to lead time constraints.

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Six Month Build Timeline

The construction phase lasted six months, with the couple moving back into their home one week before Christmas. The festive deadline forced rapid decision-making, which sometimes led to unexpected successes with material selections. Paula Hayes and Ed Leahy had to choose quickly between countertop options to meet their return date. The accelerated timeline required practical choices and honest assessments of budget priorities throughout the renovation process.

Renovation Lessons Learned

Paula Hayes advises homeowners to be cautious about removing items from initial quotes, as prices increase over time. The couple initially pared back their budget but eventually added many items back, resulting in higher final costs. They found that being truthful about desired features prevented unnecessary stress and waste. Working with Lisa Hayes made the coordination of design elements easier and more efficient. The result is a functional space that balances modern updates with the character of the original 19th century structure.