Peabo Bryson, 'Voice of Love' and Soul Legend, Dies at 75

Peabo Bryson, the renowned soul singer known for his chart-topping duets and iconic Disney songs, has passed away at the age of 75. His family confirmed that he died from complications of a stroke in Marietta, Georgia.

Peabo Bryson , the legendary soul singer affectionately known as the 'Voice of Love', has passed away at the age of 75. Bryson, who hailed from Greenville, South Carolina, began his musical journey at a young age, captivating audiences with his silky-smooth vocals.

His debut album, 'Peabo', released in 1976, was a testament to his talent, with four of its tracks reaching the top 30 on the US soul charts. Bryson's career spanned nearly two decades, during which he dominated the soul and R&B charts with his heartfelt ballads about complex relationships and passionate love. He was particularly renowned for his duets with powerful female singers, including Regina Belle, Roberta Flack, and Natalie Cole.

His collaboration with Celine Dion on 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World' with Regina Belle not only won him multiple Grammy and Golden Globe awards but also solidified his status as a Disney legend. Despite offers to embrace more contemporary pop, rock, or hip-hop styles, Bryson remained true to his roots, insisting on making music that stayed faithful to his soulful beginnings.

Bryson is survived by his wife Tanya Boniface Bryson, their son Robert 'Kit' Bryson, daughter Linda Bryson, and three grandchildren





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