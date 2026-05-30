Pedestrian Killed in Overnight Crash on R121 in County Meath; Garda Appeal for Witnesses

A pedestrian died after a collision on the R121 at The Ward, north County Meath, early Saturday. Gardaí are seeking witnesses and footage from the area. This is the 70th road death in Ireland in 2026, slightly above last year's count. Authorities urge caution during the June bank holiday.

A pedestrian has died following a collision on the R121 at The Ward in north County Meath in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 12:40am on June 1, 2026.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and, in particular, for any road users who were travelling on the R121 between 11:50pm on Friday and 12:40am on Saturday to come forward. They are also urging anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area during that time to make it available to investigating officers. The deceased has not been named pending notification of next of kin.

This is the 70th fatal road traffic collision on Irish roads in 2026, a figure that is slightly above the total recorded at the same point last year. The June bank holiday weekend is traditionally one of the busiest periods on Irish roads, with increased numbers of vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists as people take advantage of the summer weather and festivities. In response, An Garda Síochána has implemented a high-visibility enforcement operation targeting dangerous driving behaviours.

A Garda spokesperson stated: 'Every member of An Garda Síochána on duty this weekend will be conducting road traffic enforcement activity. They will have an increased presence on the roads to detect intoxicated driving.

' Officers will also be focusing on speeding, the use of mobile phones while driving, and failure to wear seat belts. All road users are urged to exercise extra caution over the bank holiday weekend. Drivers are advised to slow down and choose a speed appropriate to the conditions, never use a mobile phone while driving, always wear a seat belt, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Pedestrians are reminded to wear bright clothing, use footpaths where available, and avoid walking on roads after dark without reflective gear. The Road Safety Authority has previously warned that the combination of increased traffic and social activities during the summer months can lead to a heightened risk of collisions. Local communities are in shock following the latest tragedy, with many calling for improved road safety measures on regional roads like the R121.

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are asking anyone with information to contact the Garda station in Ashbourne on 01 123 4567 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111





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