Penalty Try Decision Draws Criticism, Stormers Triumph in 38-all Draw, Ulster Lose Heart-Pounding Win in URC Cup

The Ulster-Stormers game ended in controversy with a penalty try awarded in the final moments. This decision sparked a strong reaction from both coaches. In the end, both teams walked away with three match points each. Notable performances by Werner Kok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also arose. The focus of discussion afterwards was on the penalty try, with both coaches expressing their disbelief at the decision.

IT WAS an occasion already top heavy with talking points when Nathan Doak's last minute wrap-up of Leolin Zas as the South African crossed the Ulster line then trumped everything by becoming a penalty try .

It meant that the sides ended up finishing on 38-all, both walking away with three match points each; not ideal for either side, though the Stormers clearly looked the happier as referee Andrea Piardi and TMO Matteo Liperini adjudged that Doak's tackle was high and illegally prevented a score. It meant that Ulster had what would have been a dramatic result – they trailed 17-7 at one point – snatched from them meaning that the Challenge Cup finalists have now won just once from their last five URC games as securing a top eight finish looks as if it is going right to the wire.

Other notable events from this pulsating game included Werner Kok's hat-trick of tries, Iain Henderson's 20-minute red card which could well end up in a ban, Doak being timed out on a conversion and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's display and 21-point haul. Naturally, the focus of discussion afterwards was on the penalty try.

"You look at the collision, or the lack of collision, and you go, well, we can find at least another five occasions of that not being looked at during the game. So that's quite difficult to take, you know, so I suppose, you know, is there head contact? Well, is it direct?

" Richie Murphy said of the last-minute incident, "but a very disappointing way to, I suppose, take a victory away. Marginal





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