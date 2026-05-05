Pepper Advantage Ireland Diversifies as Loan Sales Decline

Pepper Advantage Ireland is adapting to a changing market by launching new business lines, including Harbour Credit for unsecured consumer credit and a strategic servicing initiative for institutional investors, as assets under management fall to €20.4 billion.

Pepper Advantage Ireland is strategically adapting to a changing financial landscape, marked by a decline in large-scale non-performing loan sales. The company’s assets under management, primarily mortgages, decreased to €20.4 billion by the end of 2024, down from €22.8 billion the previous year.

This reduction is attributed to borrowers actively reducing their debt and strategic portfolio disposals by client institutions. Recognizing the shift in the market, Pepper is proactively diversifying its business model to ensure sustained growth and resilience. A key component of this strategy is the launch of Harbour Credit, a new venture focused on managing unsecured consumer credit for a diverse range of entities including banks, utility companies, and semi-state agencies.

This expansion demonstrates Pepper’s commitment to identifying and capitalizing on emerging opportunities within the Irish financial sector. The company, which initially entered the Irish market in 2012 and established itself as a prominent mortgage servicer, is leveraging its expertise to address a gap in the market for comprehensive consumer credit management services.

This move is not merely reactive but reflects a forward-thinking approach to business development, driven by direct client demand and a belief in the long-term potential of the Irish market. Beyond Harbour Credit, Pepper Advantage Ireland is also strengthening its service offerings for institutional investors. In collaboration with its UK sister company, the firm will provide independent oversight services for non-bank lenders and credit funds.

This initiative, termed ‘Strategic Servicing,’ is particularly timely given the increased scrutiny of the sector following recent events such as the collapse of Market Financial Solutions in London and the turbulence within the US private credit market. The Strategic Servicing solution aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the non-bank lending space, offering investors a crucial layer of protection and due diligence.

This service is designed to address a growing need for independent verification and risk management in a market where non-bank funds are playing an increasingly significant role in lending activities. The company’s commitment to innovation is further underscored by its planned technology upgrade, involving the rollout of its proprietary credit management platform, Prism.

Prism, already operational in the UK and Spain, manages over €3.5 billion in assets and is slated to handle the entire €75 billion under Pepper Advantage’s management in the coming years. This platform provides real-time data access, automated workflows, and modern servicing tools, enhancing efficiency and client service.

Furthermore, Pepper is reintroducing field agents to provide personalized support to mortgage customers, particularly those facing long-term arrears. Pepper Advantage Ireland’s proactive approach to adapting to market changes is supported by its parent company, JC Flowers, a US private equity firm that acquired Pepper Advantage last year. Niall Sorohan, Pepper’s chief executive, emphasizes the company’s commitment to responsible lending and borrower support.

While currently, Pepper has not observed a significant increase in arrears cases related to the energy crisis, the company remains vigilant and prepared to assist customers facing financial difficulties. Approximately 5% of mortgages serviced by Pepper are in long-term arrears, and the company is actively working to engage with these borrowers, having successfully provided solutions for around 30% of those who opted to participate in the process.

The company’s engagement strategies are closely aligned with regulations set by the Central Bank, ensuring compliance and responsible lending practices. The planned technology upgrade with Prism and the reintroduction of field agents demonstrate a commitment to both technological advancement and personalized customer service. Pepper’s overall strategy reflects a shift from relying on large loan sales to building a more diversified and resilient business model, focused on providing comprehensive credit management solutions and proactive borrower support.

The company’s 460 employees will be instrumental in delivering these services and driving the company’s future growth





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Pepper Advantage Ireland Mortgages Non-Performing Loans Harbour Credit Strategic Servicing Financial Services JC Flowers Prism Arrears Consumer Credit

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