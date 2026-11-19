World marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir receives a three-year ban for EPO. Veronica Loleo also suspended. Kenya faces intense scrutiny over athlete integrity.

Reigning marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been suspended from competitive athletics for three years following a positive test for the banned substance EPO. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed the ban on Thursday, marking the latest significant controversy for Kenyan track and field as the nation strives to maintain its global standing in distance running.

Jepchirchir Suspended for Blood Booster EPO

Peres Jepchirchir, the 33-year-old Olympic gold medalist from the Tokyo Games in 2021, is officially banned from all competition starting 20 October. The decision follows an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya prior to her victory at the Sydney Marathon in August. The sample tested positive for erythropoietin, a prohibited blood booster that enhances oxygen delivery to muscles.

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This suspension serves as a major blow to one of the most decorated athletes in modern long-distance running. Jepchirchir held the world record in the half-marathon and secured victories in four World Marathon Majors. Her titles include wins in the 2024 London Marathon, the 2022 Boston Marathon, and the 2021 New York Marathon, cementing her legacy before the latest ban.

Kenyans Veronica Loleo and Ronald Korir Also Banned

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced additional sanctions against two other Kenyan runners in the same statement. Veronica Loleo, who won the silver medal in the half-marathon at the World Road Running Championships in 2026, received a three-year ban for the same EPO offense. Her suspension mirrors the length of Jepchirchir's penalty.

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Ronald Korir, a fourth-place finisher in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, faced a much harsher penalty. He was handed a six-year ban after failing to provide acceptable explanations for abnormalities found in his Athlete Biological Passport. These collective bans bring the total number of Kenyan athletes suspended or banned by the unit since 2017 to over 140, including current women's marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich.

Kenyan Authorities Respond to Integrity Crisis

Peninah Wahome, head of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, described the suspensions as a severe blow to the nation's efforts to combat doping. She emphasized that the decisions reflect individual athlete actions rather than systemic failure, urging that clean athletes should not be condemned for the actions of others. Wahome stated that the agency remains committed to protecting the country's image and safeguarding those who adhere to anti-doping rules.

Brett Clothier, chief executive of the Athletics Integrity Unit, acknowledged progress made by Kenyan authorities over the last five years. However, he noted that these specific cases demonstrate that significant work remains to eradicate doping from the sport. The ongoing scrutiny comes as World Athletics prepares to award Nairobi the 2029 World Championships, increasing the pressure on local institutions to ensure policy compliance.

WADA Urges Zero Tolerance in Home of Champions

International oversight has intensified following a three-day visit from the World Anti-Doping Agency last month. WADA chief Witold Banka told Kenyan officials that the country must strive for zero tolerance regarding banned substances. Banka highlighted that for Kenya to remain a respected and credible Home of Champions, its athletes must compete clean. The combination of high-profile bans and upcoming international events has placed the nation's anti-doping policies under intense global examination.