Pete Hegseth Awards Medal to Soldier Who Corrected Staff at Arlington Tomb

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded Specialist Thomas Iglesias a medal after the soldier enforced silence near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Veterans Day visit with Donald Trump.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth formally honored Specialist Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal following an incident at Arlington National Cemetery where the soldier enforced protocol. The award ceremony took place on Thursday at the Pentagon, recognizing Iglesias for his strict adherence to duty during the November 11, 2026, Veterans Day observance. Hegseth publicly praised the intervention, stating that the department values both its soldiers and the high standards required to maintain respect for fallen troops.

Details of the Medal Award Ceremony

Hegseth hosted members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, widely known as the Old Guard, at the Pentagon to present the decoration. A Pentagon official confirmed to CNN that the recognition was specifically for the execution of duties performed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026. The Secretary included a series of photographs in a social media post alongside his message, which read, "We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots." This digital confirmation underscored the administration's support for the enforcement of ceremonial protocols.

Also read European Political Community Meeting in Dublin Highlights Biden Family Visit and Hunter's Award Speech

The Incident at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The confrontation occurred just one day before the award ceremony, during a visit by Hegseth and his senior staff to the cemetery. The group, which included Hegseth, his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh, was posing for photographs in front of the memorial. Witnesses reported that some members of the group were heard laughing and talking near the tomb. Specialist Thomas Iglesias, who was patrolling the area, abruptly stopped his march, turned toward the visitors, and issued a formal warning. He instructed the group that all visitors must maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times while on the grounds.

Key Figures and Political Context of the Visit

The Veterans Day ceremony was a high-profile event attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, both of whom laid wreaths at the memorial and delivered remarks honoring fallen soldiers. During his speech at the ceremony, Trump publicly commended Hegseth, stating that the Defence Secretary had done a "fantastic job" in his role. The presence of these political leaders heightened the significance of the interaction between the Old Guard and the visiting dignitaries. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell later addressed the situation, issuing a statement that the secretary and the entire department have always honored and will always honor the sacrifices military men and women have made to keep America safe.

Advertisement

Standards of the Old Guard and the Tomb

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery is considered one of the most sacred war memorials in the country. It marks the final resting place of an unknown soldier who was killed in the First World War. Soldiers from the Old Guard have maintained a round-the-clock watch over the tomb since 1948. Their responsibilities include enforcing strict standards of silence and respect, and they are tasked with correcting visitors whose behavior disrupts the solemn atmosphere. This duty is central to the tradition of the guard and ensures the sanctity of the site is preserved for all visitors and veterans.

Significance of the Joint Service Commendation Medal

The Joint Service Commendation Medal is a prestigious award given to members of the US armed forces who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement or service. According to the Air Force personnel centre, the medal recognizes service while serving in any specified activity. By awarding this medal to Iglesias, Hegseth highlighted the importance of professional conduct and the rigorous training required of the Old Guard. The incident and subsequent award serve as a reminder of the strict protocols maintained at national cemeteries and the respect owed to those who served.