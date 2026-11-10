Pete Hegseth Calls House Impeachment Vote a Farce at Pentagon Briefing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the House impeachment resolution a farce at a Pentagon briefing, citing Donald Trump's backing and Veterans Day.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth used a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday morning, at 0800 hours, to dismiss the impeachment resolution against him as a farce and a circus. The House of Representatives was expected to consider the resolution as soon as Tuesday evening. The resolution was drafted by Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman from Kentucky who is leaving Congress at the end of his term.

The briefing took place on the eve of Veterans Day, which falls on 11 November. Hegseth framed the impeachment effort as an attack on the military personnel he commands rather than on himself. His remarks came as speculation grew about his future in the administration and about a possible presidential run before 2028.

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Hegseth Aligns His Defense With Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth tied his defense closely to the wishes of Donald Trump, whom he called the greatest commander in chief. Throughout the briefing, Hegseth presented his position as one of loyalty to the president and to the troops serving under him.

Hegseth argued that the resolution tells service members that their service was a crime. He said that their service was not a crime and that the heroes of the armed forces would not be told otherwise while he held office. He also said that Washington politicians had accused sailors and pilots who struck narco terrorist boats of war crimes for doing their job.

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In his most pointed warning, Hegseth said that anyone who wanted to come for the warriors would first have to come through him. The statement made clear that he intended to frame any impeachment action as a fight over military accountability.

Massie Criticizes Iran War and Epstein Files Handling

Thomas Massie lost his seat in Kentucky's 4th district in the Republican primary last May. The Republican Party spent $37 million on attack adverts promoting his opponent, Ed Gallerein. Massie had held the seat since 2012, when he entered Congress as part of the Tea Party movement.

Massie had voted with his party 90 per cent of the time. However, he was openly critical of the Iran war and of the failure of the president and party to fully disclose the Epstein files. He co-authored two transparency bills with Democratic congressman Ro Khanna, one in May 2025 and another in the summer of 2025.

Massie gave a press conference and television interviews on Monday evening. In his CNN remarks, he described Hegseth's record in sharply critical terms, including the strikes on boats and an operation in Venezuela that he called unconstitutional. Hegseth had claimed on Tuesday that Massie had admitted the actions were effective, a reading that Massie's remarks did not support.

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Political Fallout and Next Steps for Hegseth

Trump remained firm that he had no plans to remove Hegseth from his post. After watching the Tuesday briefing, which was the first press conference Hegseth had held in months, Trump praised him on his social media channel. Trump gave Hegseth top marks and called Massie a former congressman and a total loser.

The timing of the dispute followed the midterm election results from the previous Tuesday night. Republicans lost control of Congress in those returns, and cost-of-living pressures linked to the Iran war were identified as a leading cause of voter discontent. Vice President JD Vance also made a social media post that critics read as a rebuke to the president.

The House vote on the impeachment resolution was scheduled for Tuesday evening. Whether the resolution advances will determine if Hegseth faces a formal trial in the chamber, and his standing in the administration will depend on how Trump and congressional Republicans respond in the days ahead.