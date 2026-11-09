Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Vote Over Iran War Conduct

House member Thomas Massie files impeachment articles against US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for unauthorized military action in Iran. The vote signals internal GOP tension following midterm losses.

The United States House of Representatives is preparing for a pivotal vote on the potential impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as early as this week. The legislative action stems directly from Hegseth's controversial direction of military operations against Iran without explicit congressional authorization. This high-stakes procedural move places the Defense Secretary at the center of a constitutional and political crisis just weeks after the Republican Party suffered significant electoral defeats in the midterm elections.

Massie Files Impeachment Articles Against Hegseth

Thomas Massie, a Republican lawmaker from Kentucky and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, formally filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday. Massie accused the Defense Secretary of abusing his power and violating the United States Constitution by initiating military strikes against the Islamic republic. The filing cites Hegseth's actions as contrary to his trust as secretary of defense and subversive to constitutional government. Massie argued on the House floor that these actions caused great prejudice to the cause of law and justice and manifested injury to the people of the United States.

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Impeachment Process and Political Consequences

A vote on impeachment in the House would not result in Hegseth's immediate removal from office. Removal requires a conviction by the Senate, which presents a significantly higher legal and political hurdle. Although the new Democratic majorities in Congress will not officially take effect until January, the current pressure on Hegseth has made him the most likely member of Trump's cabinet to exit the administration. This potential departure comes in the wake of steep losses for Republicans in both the House and Senate, with the unpopular war in Iran identified as a primary factor driving the party's defeats.

Hegseth Defends Record Amid Partisan Criticism

Pete Hegseth actively defended his tenure on Monday, accusing lawmakers of engaging in partisan political games against him. Speaking to reporters during a trip to Rhode Island, Hegseth claimed that his critics were motivated by political agendas rather than substantive policy disagreements. He emphasized his pride in the president's America First agenda and the peace through strength posture. Hegseth stated that the world is a better and safer place as a result of these policies and expressed willingness to litigate the success of those initiatives at any time.

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Stakeholder Positions and Cabinet Dynamics

The impeachment effort has revealed deep divisions within the Republican Party regarding the conduct of the administration. Republican House member French Hill from Arkansas told CBS that he wanted to hear the debate to determine if impeachment was merited versus other disciplinary actions. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump publicly defended Hegseth, stating that the Defense Secretary was guilty of two things: basically winning two wars. Trump made these comments to reporters in Florida at the weekend, offering strong executive support despite the growing legislative challenge.

Next Steps and Public Response

Pete Hegseth plans to hold a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday to further defend his tenure and address the allegations. The former Fox News anchor has faced criticism not only from Democrats but also from some Republicans in recent months since becoming one of Trump's most controversial cabinet picks at the start of his second term. The timing of these events coincides with significant staffing shake-ups in the White House, including the replacement of Susie Wiles as chief of staff with Stephen Miller. The coming days will likely determine whether Hegseth remains in his post or resigns under the weight of the impeachment proceedings and public pressure.