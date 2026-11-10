Pete Hegseth Impeachment Blocked by House Republicans in 211-204 Vote

US House Republicans voted 211-204 to refer an impeachment resolution against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, halting it over the Iran war and other allegations.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday blocked an effort to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, rejecting allegations that he had repeatedly violated the constitution through his handling of the Iran war and other conflicts around the world. The Republican majority voted to refer the impeachment resolution to the judiciary committee, a procedural move that effectively killed it. The vote was 211-204, and it largely followed party lines.

The vote came one week after Republicans lost control of both the Senate and the House in what was their worst midterm election in more than half a century. The outcome underscored how lawmakers in Washington remain wary of crossing President Donald Trump, who has signalled his continued support for Hegseth.

Also read Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Vote Over Iran War Conduct

How the Impeachment Resolution Was Blocked

Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman who lost his primary after breaking with the president, proposed impeaching Hegseth in September. Massie alleged an array of illegal acts, including killing civilians in Iran, launching unauthorised operations in Venezuela and Yemen, and retaliating against a Democratic senator.

Top Democrats announced their support for the resolution. Republicans then moved to kill it by referring it to the judiciary committee, and that motion succeeded on Tuesday. Massie was the only Republican to vote against the motion, joining all Democrats in opposition.

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The resolution's downfall came hours after Hegseth held a defiant press conference at the Pentagon. He dismissed the impeachment effort as a political spectacle orchestrated by Massie, the ousted Kentucky congressman. Hegseth said that it was a farce and a stunt, and that everybody knows it.

Republican Divisions Over the Iran War

The conflict with Iran has divided Republicans. Ahead of the midterms, small but growing numbers of House Republicans voted with Democrats on war powers resolutions intended to force Trump to bring the hostilities to a close.

Warren Davidson, one of the House Republicans who voted for those war powers resolutions, said he nonetheless rejected the idea of impeaching Hegseth. In an interview, Davidson argued that the impeachment effort was an attempt to shift blame from Congress's failure and from Trump's decision onto Hegseth. Davidson also said Hegseth had been incredibly effective at restoring morale for the active-duty force and restoring the warrior ethos to the military.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and army national guard officer, has been one of the most pugnacious members of Trump's second-term cabinet. He has taken an unusually heavy-handed approach to managing the US military, including orchestrating the departure of top generals and blocking the promotions of scores of officers, many of them women and people of colour. His policies also prompted much of the press corps to leave the Pentagon.

Allegations Listed in the Massie Resolution

Massie's resolution outlined eight alleged violations of the constitution by Hegseth. These included attacking Iran without first seeking Congress's permission and spurning a war powers resolution that the House and Senate approved in June, which would have required an end to the conflict.

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The resolution also accused Hegseth of ignoring laws that would have minimised civilian casualties. It specifically cites a US strike on a school in Minab, Iran, that killed more than 168 people. Other allegations claim Hegseth violated the constitution through extrajudicial killings of at least 221 people on boats suspected of carrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Further articles accuse Hegseth of suppressing free speech through his retaliation against Democratic senator Mark Kelly for criticising the secretary. The final two articles target Hegseth's involvement in the military operation that captured Venezuela's then president, Nicolas Maduro, and a bombing campaign in Yemen that began shortly after Trump returned to the White House.

What Happens Next for Impeachment Efforts

Had the impeachment resolution passed the House, it would still have needed approval from the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-seat margin. It is unclear whether the resolution would have had enough votes to pass the Senate. It is also unclear whether the Republican leader in the Senate, John Thune, would have put the measure up for consideration at all.

For now, the referral to the judiciary committee keeps the allegations against Hegseth out of a floor vote, while the Iran war continues to put upward pressure on petroleum prices. Democrats have pointed to the conflict as a factor that played into their hands in last week's midterm elections.