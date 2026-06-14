Peter Heppelthwaite, a London-born actor, passed away after a long battle. He was known for his roles in Only Fools and Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass and British soap. His daughter, Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, shared a moving tribute. A close friend said Peter took him under his wing and taught him the importance of leading by example.

Peter Heppelthwaite , a London-born actor, passed away after a long battle. He was known for his roles in Only Fools and Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass and British soap The London-born actor's agents announced his death on social media.

No cause of death has been confirmed. His daughter, Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, shared a moving tribute. A close friend said Peter took him under his wing and taught him the importance of leading by example. Peter secured several television roles, including that of Linal in the BBC's EastEnders back in the Nineties





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Peter Heppelthwaite Actor Only Fools And Horses The Green Green Grass British Soap London-Born Agents Pass Away Battle Cause Of Death Role BBC's Eastenders Nineties Leading By Example Taking Under His Wing

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