Peter McVerry Trust Scales Down Dublin Hostel Following Fire Safety Concerns

A major Dublin homeless hostel is closing following a fire safety notice, further straining the capital's already overwhelmed emergency accommodation network amid a wider housing crisis.

The Peter McVerry Trust, one of Ireland’s most prominent homelessness charities, is currently in the process of scaling down operations at its 125-bed men’s hostel located on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin . The facility is being vacated in stages, with the current occupancy reduced to 48 individuals.

All residents, who were initially part of a short-term accommodation program intended for stays of up to six months, are being transitioned to alternative services managed by the trust or other housing providers. This transition is being overseen by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) to ensure that the displacement of these vulnerable individuals is handled with as much care as possible during an already volatile period for the city’s housing sector. Management at the Peter McVerry Trust confirmed that the closure was prompted by a fire safety notice issued regarding the Dublin 2 facility. In an official statement, the organization explained that the issues identified are complex, necessitating a significant reduction in occupancy as a precautionary measure. While the trust maintains that no residents or staff members were ever placed in immediate danger, they are currently pursuing a formal appeal against the notice. Despite these efforts, leadership could not provide a firm timeline for when the facility might resume full operations. The loss of this hostel represents a major blow to the charity’s capacity, as the site accounts for nearly 20 percent of their 676 emergency beds designated for single adults across the capital. The timing of this closure is particularly concerning for local authorities who are already struggling to manage a record-breaking housing crisis. Mary Hayes, the director of the DRHE, recently warned that the entire emergency accommodation network is severely overstretched. Latest government data indicates that over 12,300 people were residing in emergency beds as of late February, a figure that includes more than 4,000 children. Officials fear that without additional capacity, the city could face the harrowing prospect of families sleeping on the streets by 2026. This logistical crisis is compounded by the trust’s recent history of financial instability. Two years ago, the organization required a 15 million euro government bailout following internal reviews that exposed significant lapses in governance and financial oversight. As regulators continue to scrutinize the charity’s operations, the loss of essential bed spaces in the city center places even more pressure on an already fragile social support system





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