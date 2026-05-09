PFA Fans' Player of the Year 2021: Bruno Fernandes emerges as champion

Bruno Fernandes, the magician of Manchester United, has been named the 2021 PFA Fans' Player of the Year after finishing ahead of Arsenal's Declan Rice and Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the voting.

Bruno Fernandes has been awarded the PFA Fans' Player of the Year after finishing first in the voting over Declan Rice and Erling Haaland . As of now, the Portuguese playmaker has 19 assists, eight goals, and is in the hunt to break the single-season assist record (20) set by Thierry Henry in 2002/03 and Kevin De Bruyne in 2019/20 with three matches left in the season.

He is the first Manchester United winner in this category since Wayne Rooney in 2009/10. Senne Lammens held Sunderland, while Manchester United struggled without Benjamin Sesko.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers' teenagers dominated, and Bohemians have ended their winless run





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Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Declan Rice Erling Haaland PFA Fans' Player Of The Year Senne Lammens Southampton Shamrock Rovers Bohemians League Of Ireland Irish Newspapers Australian Billionaire Titanic Stephens Green Shopping Centre Sydney

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