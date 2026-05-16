PGA Championship 2022

Rory McIlroy struggles as Jon Rahm lights up the US PGA Championship opener, while Shane Lowry moves into contention following his 'legendary' round.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the PGA Championship. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Gettytees off his third round starting at +1, well down the field yet only five strokes off an inexperienced duo of Mav McNealy and Alex Smalley.

It is the most condensed Major leaderboard in 24 years after two days, it really is at the point where anyone could emerge from the pack and win it from here. If McIlroy follows up his 67 from yesterday with another or better, then he should be in with a shot come Sunday.continues to stun at 54 years of age.

After shooting an under par round of 69 yesterday, he started the front nine today with three birdies on 1, 6 and 7 to move within four of the lead on Even par. What a legend and we’ll be monitoring how he goes too. Shane Lowry is also on the course, but no fireworks at 4 over for the tournament





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