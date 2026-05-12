PGA Championship 2022: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth to tee off together

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Jordan Spieth will tee off together when the 108th PGA Championship begins on Thursday at Aronimink. McIlroy aims to become the first player since Jack Nicklaus in 1975 to win the Masters and PGA Championship in the same year. Spieth would complete a career Grand Slam with a victory while Rahm would become the first Spaniard to capture the PGA Championship.

BACK-TO-BACK MASTERS CHAMPION Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Jordan Spieth when the 108th PGA Championship begins on Thursday at Aronimink .

World no.2 McIlroy will start at 8:40am (1:40pm Irish time) on Thursday off the 10th tee, when the Co. Down native will try to become the first player since Jack Nicklaus in 1975 to win the Masters and PGA Championship in the same year. Spieth would complete a career Grand Slam with a victory while Rahm would become the first Spaniard to capture the PGA Championship.

Tom McKibbin will lead the Irish challenge as he tees off from the first hole at 12.40pm Irish time, joined by 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover of America and Germany’s Stephan Jaeger. Pádraig Harrington, champion in 2008, is next up at 1.24pm. The three-time major winner has been grouped with Belgium’s Thomas Detry and American Maverick McNealy.

There’s a much later start for Shane Lowry, who will begin his first round at 6:32pm Irish time alongside 2020 champion Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland of Norway. The PGA of America announced tee times on Tuesday for the event, with world no.1 and four-time major winner Scottie Scheffler of the United States joining 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose and 2022 US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick at 6:05pm.

The grouping means that Fitzpatrick, a three-time PGA Tour winner this season, will not be joined by younger brother Alex, who is off to a hot PGA Tour start since sharing a pairs win with Matt in April at New Orleans. See the full list of PGA Championship groupings and tee times for Thursday’s first round here>>- With reporting from AF





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PGA Championship Rory Mcilroy Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth Aronimink Jack Nicklaus Career Grand Slam Spanish Golfer Irish Challenge

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