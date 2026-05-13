PGA Championship Preview: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler, Cam Young and More

The PGA Championship is one of the events by which careers and legacies are measured, and it is set to take place this week at Aronimink Golf Club. Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler, Cam Young, and more are among the contenders for the major title.

Gavin Cooney PHILADELPHIA, HERE WE come for the second major of the year. While the PGA Championship is rather awkwardly wedged into May and between the Masters and the US Open, it is nonetheless one of the events by which careers and legacies are measured and at which this lamentably riven and turbulent sport comes back together for the sake of competition.

The scene this week is Aronimink Golf Club, last host to this championship in 1962, having had its hosting privileges for 1993 withdrawn for saying they would not expedite admission policies to permit some African-American members. Now itself a member of the 21st century, Aronimink has lately hosted events on the PGA Tour and the women’s PGA Championship in 2020 partly by going back to the future, hiring Gil Hanse to try and restore some of Donald Ross’s original design.

Ross, in a flourish of immodesty, said when it opened that the course was intended to be his ‘masterpiece, but not until today did I realise that I built better than I knew’. It’s the shortest course to host the PGA Championship since 2020, with generously wide fairways and rough made less penal by the area’s cold, frosty and extended winter, so its chief defences this week will be its extreme bunkering – 180 of them in total – and its green complexes, with their slopes and contouring putting a premium on players’ approach play.

Rory McIlroy has likened Aronimink to Philadelphia Cricket Club, the course at which Shane Lowry finished an agonising second to Sepp Straka at last year’s Truist Championship, so this week’s set-up should suit him, and Lowry skipped last week’s Truist to get to this course as early as last Friday. But which version of Lowry will we get this week?

If we get the patient and composed Lowry we saw through across the first three days of the Masters, then he will contend to win his second major title this week; if we get the harried, hurried Lowry of Sunday, then he will not remotely feature in the final shake-up. His recent struggles to convert from winning positions, allied to an awareness that his window at the top of the game is narrowing while his hard work is going unrewarded, has bred a pressure with which it is hard for any golfer to remain on good terms.

More opportunities have slipped by than now lie ahead. Rory McIlroy once dwelt in a similar headspace, breaking out of it in such extreme style at last year’s Masters. Rather than feeling liberated, however, he felt lost, and rocked up at the following PGA Championship in a funk, surly at the media over a mild driver controversy; instantly out of sorts and quickly out of contention.

This year’s Masters victory was altogether less exuberant and McIlroy spoke instantly after it of being confident he would not lapse into the same sort of angst.

‘I came in uncertain as to my future,’ McIlroy told the press on Tuesday, throwing back to last year’s event at Quail Hollow. ‘I still hadn’t really reset goals, it probably took me a good few months to get to that point. Coming into this tournament feels a lot different than last year.

’ McIlroy has remained picky with his scheduling – last week’s appearance at Quail Hollow was his first since the Masters, declining to play at Doral when he snagged an invite to King Charles’ State dinner at the White House – and he cut a pretty relaxed figure having fallen out of contention on Saturday last week, saying he has figured a way around a left miss that has been rearing its head since Augusta. It will be important to fix that miss: while the fairways are wide and generous at Aronimink in the main, McIlroy likely won’t be able to resist driving the shortened par-four 13th, where the risk is an out-of-bounds stake to the left of the green.

McIlroy’s newly-found Zen state at the majors and the reliably high floor of his all-round game means someone in the 156-person field is going to have to come out and beat him, unless his foot blister persists and worsens. The principal candidate here is of course Scottie Scheffler, given himself and McIlroy have lately carved up the majors between them.

Scheffler has finished second in all of his last three starts and if he tightens up his approach play this week, he may be nigh-unbeatable: where that aspect of his game was absurdly strong last year, it has lately regressed to being merely elite, hence why his wins have dried up. The other prime contender is Cam Young, whom McIlroy fended off at the Masters but has been hoovering up titles.

This week may be his breakthrough to a long-deserved maiden major title. McIlroy meanwhile revealed on Tuesday that he heard rumours of the Saudis’ withdrawal of funding from the LIV tour as early as March of this year, saying he believed the LIV players were among the last to know





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PGA Championship Aronimink Golf Club Gil Hanse Donald Ross Scottie Scheffler Cam Young Rory Mcilroy Shane Lowry Masters Quail Hollow Foot Blister LIV Tour Saudi Withdrawal Of Funding

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