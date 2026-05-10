PGA, Diamond League, Hurling Final, Manchester Matches, GAA Updates

Information about the PGA Championship, the upcoming Diamond League track and field tournament, the upcoming hurling final between Clare and Tipperary in Semple Stadium, live matches in various GAA championships, and more.

One of the four men’s majors in golf, the PGA Championship, takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania. Two-time winner Rory McIlroy will be one of the favourites, though it has been 12 years since his last victory.

The 2026 Diamond League, featuring 32 outdoor track and field events, begins at the weekend. The first two of the 15 meetings will be in China - Shaoxing and then Xiamen - with 10 locations being in Europe. Tipperary, the 2025 All-Ireland senior hurling champions, host the 2024 winners, Clare, in Semple Stadium at the weekend, with the loser surely having their season done and dusted before the end of May.

Manchester City v Manchester Utd, Notts County v Chesterfield, and Monaghan v Armagh will feature in various live GAA matches. Kerry overpower Cork while Waterford fight past Tipperary set up Munster decider. A man who restored Ross Castle from ruin leaves an estate worth €1.75m. LATEST STORIES provide daily updates and features on the world of sports.

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IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PGA Championship Diamond League Aronimink Golf Club Rory Mcilroy Hurling Final Clare Kerry Cork Waterford Munster Notts County Chesterfield Manchester City V Manchester Utd Match Monaghan V Armagh Live GAA Updates Matt Carroll Ross Castle Restoration Estate Worth €1.75M

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