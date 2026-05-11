PGA Tour Rookie from Norway, Kristoffer Reitan, Seals First Victory at Truist Championship

KRISTOFFER REITAN, a PGA Tour rookie from Norway, won a dramatic back-nine shootout to claim his first PGA Tour victory. Winning his 15th Tour start in his home event in Charlotte, North Carolina, Reitan secured a $3.6 million top prize by firing a two-under par 69 and finishing 15-under 269.

KRISTOFFER REITAN, A PGA Tour rookie from Norway, won a back-nine shootout in Sunday’s final round to seize his first PGA victory at the Truist Championship.

Reitan fired a two-under par 69 to finish on 15-under 269 and capture the $3.6 million top prize in the signature event at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I don’t have any words,". Reitan said.

". This is way more than I expected and for it to happen this quickly is just unreal. Dream come true.

". Reitan, who in his 15th tour start, joined Viktor Hovland as the only Norwegians to capture US PGA Tour triumphs. He had considered giving up golf in 2021 but rediscovered his joy in the sport — leading to his biggest career triumph.

"It helped me find my game again, helped me discover my talents again,". Reitan said.

". That was something really important to me, which I try to remind myself of every single day.

". That was definitely a huge thing for me, getting back and playing some good golf again.

". American Rickie Fowler, who birdied six of the first 10 holes, shared second with Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard on 271 after a closing 65 with England’s Alex Fitzpatrick, the 54-hole leader, settling for fourth on 272 after a closing 73. Tommy Fleetwood was a shot further back in a tie for fifth. Alex Fitzpatrick hugs Kristoffer Reitan after he wins the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo "Happy to see Kris win. He deserves it,", Fitzpatrick said.

"He played really well today. Hopefully mine another time.

". Other players who won their first US PGA Tour titles at Quail Hollow included world number two Rory McIlroy in 2010, Fowler in 2012 and Max Homa in 2019. McIlroy, in his first event since winning his second Masters in a row last month at Augusta National, also birdied six of the first 10 holes in shooting a 67 to share 19th on 279 on a course where he has won four times.

The event was a last tuneup for next week’s PGA Championship at Aronimink, where top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will try to defend his title. There were 10 players within two strokes of the lead in the heart of the back-nine fight. Reitan blasted out of a greenside bunker to within seven feet at 14 and sank the birdie putt then birdied the par-five 15th, reaching the green in two and sinking a putt from just inside eight feet to reach 15-under.

While rivals faltered late, Reitan sank a par putt from just inside 12 feet at 16 after plunking his approach into a bunker. Reigning US Open champion JJ Spaun of the United States, South Korean Im Sung-jae and England’s Tommy Fleetwood shared fifth on 273 with Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and England’s Harry Hall another stroke adrift.

- 'Still very surreal' - Fitzpatrick, fourth and ninth in two solo starts since sharing a pairs victory with brother Matt to earn his PGA Tour card, was in the hunt before a double bogey at the par-three 17th.

"It’s still very surreal", said Fitzpatrick. "I feel like it’s crazy to be disappointed but somehow a little disappointed. ". Fitzpatrick, 27, played Quail Hollow regularly while at college at nearby Wake Forest University. — © AFP 202





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