Pharmacist Alleges Bullying and Unfair Dismissal at Rathgar Pharmacy

A former supervising pharmacist is claiming unfair dismissal and alleging bullying by a pharmacy owner, leading to a hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission. The case centers on a dispute over phone usage, workplace conduct, and the lack of a clear grievance process.

A Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) hearing concluded on Tuesday regarding complaints brought by Marwan Al Rahbi against Rathgar Pharmacy Ltd under the Unfair Dismissal s Act 1977 and the Employment Equality Act 1998.

Al Rahbi, a supervising pharmacist earning €112,000 annually, resigned from his position at the O’Connell family’s pharmacy group in the summer of 2024. A central claim in his case revolves around allegations of bullying by Kate O’Connell, one of the pharmacy owners, and his assertion that he had no viable avenue for addressing this issue internally without escalating it to her husband, Morgan O’Connell.

The dispute originated in April 2024 when Kate O’Connell reprimanded Al Rahbi for using his mobile phone at work. Al Rahbi stated he was attending to a sick child at the time and found Kate O’Connell’s tone to be “very rude. ” He responded by suggesting she communicate with him “professionally. ” The employer maintained a strict no-phones policy, while Al Rahbi testified that pharmacists were permitted to use personal devices, a practice he claimed was widespread among staff.

The company argued Al Rahbi was distracted by his phone and failed to notice Kate O’Connell’s approach. Kate O’Connell described Al Rahbi’s reaction as “insubordinate,” stating it was unusual for a pharmacist to verbally challenge a senior colleague in front of others. Following this incident, Al Rahbi contacted Morgan O’Connell, unaware he was recovering from significant injuries sustained in a tag rugby match – a fractured collarbone, broken rib, and punctured lung.

Morgan O’Connell recounted receiving a “shouting” phone call from Al Rahbi regarding Kate, and a nurse advised him to end the conversation. Al Rahbi alleges Morgan O’Connell told him to “go the f*ck back to work” while in hospital, a claim Morgan O’Connell vehemently denies, stating he simply instructed Al Rahbi to “go back to work” during a later call while recuperating in Kerry.

The situation further deteriorated with accusations of Morgan O’Connell being “shaking” and “screaming” at Al Rahbi, demanding he acknowledge Kate as his boss, which Al Rahbi refused. The employer contends Al Rahbi then left in a rage. A grievance initiated by Al Rahbi against Kate O’Connell was reportedly “immediately withdrawn” during a meeting. Kate O’Connell claims Al Rahbi submitted his resignation at that time, while Al Rahbi asserts Morgan O’Connell informed him he was “dismissed.

” He ultimately reached a “breaking point” the following month and formally resigned. Counsel for Al Rahbi, Cillian McGovern, argued the O’Connells lacked a clear workplace grievance procedure, particularly for issues involving the owners, deeming this “manifestly unsound. ” He further stated Al Rahbi’s mental health had been severely impacted, forcing him to resign to protect himself and his family.

Derek Dunne, representing Rathgar Pharmacy Ltd, countered that the tribunal was being asked to conclude a two-year employment relationship had completely broken down within a two-month period. The WRC’s decision is pending





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