Pharmacy Dispensing Error Leads to Patient Hospitalisation

An 82-year-old woman was hospitalised twice after receiving an incorrect blister pack of medications from Cappagh Pharmacy in Finglas. The pharmacist involved, Yorkuri, faced allegations of poor professional performance, but the inquiry concluded with undertakings and an apology accepted by the patient's family. The pharmacy has since implemented new procedures to prevent recurrence.

A dispensing error at Cappagh Pharmacy in Finglas led to an 82-year-old woman being hospitalised on two occasions. The incident, which occurred in April 2021, involved a pharmacist, identified as Yorkuri, supplying an incorrect blister pack of medications to the patient, referred to as Patient A. These medications were not prescribed to her and were deemed clinically inappropriate.

Blister packs are designed to organize daily medication for patients, arranging tablets by date and time for easy consumption. Patient A, who passed away in May 2022, took some of the incorrectly dispensed medication. Shortly after, she began experiencing lethargy and fell unwell. Her daughter, Witness C, contacted the pharmacy, and the superintendent pharmacist, Fergal Cadden, visited Patient A at her home. However, her condition deteriorated, leading to a collapse, ambulance attendance, and subsequent hospitalisation. She was found to have critically low blood pressure and suffered dizzy spells, ultimately requiring over a week of hospital care across two admissions. Following this incident, Cappagh Pharmacy implemented new procedures to prevent future dispensing errors. During a Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI) professional conduct inquiry, it was alleged that Yorkuri's actions constituted poor professional performance. However, the committee accepted Yorkuri's application for undertakings, meaning no formal findings would be made against him. The committee chair, Susan Ahern, acknowledged that the dispensing error should not have occurred but recognized it as an isolated incident for which Yorkuri had expressed sincere remorse. At the conclusion of the inquiry, a visibly emotional Yorkuri knelt and apologized to Patient A's family members, who graciously accepted his apology and urged him to move forward with his life. The news also touches upon unrelated events: a significant number of applications for affordable housing in North County Dublin, the cancellation of a truck show due to fuel supply issues, a personal reflection on home ownership, a comparison of prices in Spain and Ireland, and a historical note on a nationalist tobacco shop. These elements, while present in the original text, are not directly connected to the primary story of the pharmacy error and its consequences





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Pharmacy Error Medical Negligence Patient Safety Hospitalisation Professional Conduct Inquiry

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