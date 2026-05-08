Philip Treacy on Working with Pop Star Boy George and the Inspiration from Music

In a heartfelt interview, Philip Treacy shares his experience of collaborating with Boy George, his appreciation for pop music, and the importance of music in shaping his career as an Irish milliner. Treacy also discusses the impact of Isabella Blow on his personal and professional life, and the enduring friendship between him and Boy George.

In a rare interview, Philip Treacy , a London-based Irish milliner and Boy George 's friend of many decades, speaks about the craft of millinery, working with the iconic pop star, and the importance of patience in his career.

Treacy reveals that George inspired him as a teenager and that he credits the latter for his decision to pursue a career in hat-making. Treacy also mentions his admiration for pop stars from the 1980s and his influence from fashion editor and muse Isabella Blow.

Additionally, he discusses the impact of Isabella Blow on the fashion world and the evolution of their friendship





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Fashion Music Philip Treacy Irish Milliner And Designer Boy George Pop Star And Artist Cult Classic Outfits Music As Inspiration Patience In Career

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