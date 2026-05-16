Phillip Schofield's Career Only Addition Abrupt End Amid Affair Scandal

Philip Schofield, a former This Morning host, lost his ITV job due to a relationship scandal involving a younger colleague. However, he was able to keep his family life intact with his daughters.

Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield has broken his silence on the 'brutal' time since his affair with a younger colleague came to light and he lost his ITV job.

Ex-This Morning host Phillip Schofield has 'come to terms' with his new, drama-free life, after he was forced to step away from the limelight following his affair scandal. Phillip Schofield, the former This Morning host, resigned from his position and also lost his long-standing friendship with Holly Willoughby, following his departure from ITV in May 2023.

Phillip Schofield was one of the biggest names in British TV, but his career came to an abrupt end in 2023 after admitting he lied about a relationship with a younger colleague on This Morning. Phillip Schofield has maintained he is 'content' with his changed existence and has grown accustomed to his 'calm and drama-free' life.

Following the revelation of the affair, Phillip Schofield told The Sun that he had previously denied rumours of the relationship to Stephanie, his wife, but has since separated in February 2020 and remains married





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Phillip Schofield This Morning Affair Scandal Job Loss Colleague Relationship Family Life Career Change

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